MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will visit Azerbaijan on November 27, the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The ministry made the announcement in a post on its X account.

According to the report, the official opening ceremony of the Estonian Embassy in Azerbaijan will take place in Baku as part of the visit.

During his visit, Tsahkna will participate in a number of official meetings.

The discussions will focus on expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly the development of ties in the fields of business, innovation, and digital governance.