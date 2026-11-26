MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The“Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor” will give new impetus to regional energy cooperation, Kamal Hajiyev, head of the Press Service at the Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, told Trend.

He noted that the feasibility study for the project has been completed, and work is currently underway to explore investment and partnership opportunities.

According to the agency representative, the final results of the project's feasibility study were presented at the 12th Ministerial/Steering Committee Meeting, held in Baku in July:

“At the meeting, CESI S.p.A., an Italian company, presented the final results of the project's feasibility study. On October 22, a forum titled 'Green Energy Corridor: From Feasibility Study to Implementation,' dedicated to the project's investment and partnership opportunities, was held in Baku. At the forum, the results of the feasibility study were presented to international investors, financial institutions, and business partners for the first time,” he said.

Hajiyev noted that 13 Ministerial/Steering Committee meetings had been held on the project to date. The most recent meeting took place on November 23 in Bucharest, the capital of Romania.

He also said that significant steps had been taken toward integrating the project into the European energy infrastructure system:

“This year, GECO submitted an application to the Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) process of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E). As a result, the project was included in the preliminary list of electricity infrastructure projects to be evaluated. The first and second phases of the 'Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor' have been included in the TYNDP 2026 project portfolio.”

The agency representative added that GECO had submitted an official application to the European Commission seeking Project of Mutual Interest (PMI) status for the project.

Touching on the participation of Italian companies in the project, Hajiyev said that CESI S.p.A. had taken part in preparing the feasibility study. Italian companies were also represented at the forum held in Baku on October 22.

Regarding the project timeline, he said that, according to the preliminary plan, the final investment decision is scheduled for 2029:

“In 2032, a power transmission line with a capacity of 1.3 GW is scheduled to be commissioned as part of the project's first phase. The second phase is scheduled for commissioning in 2036, and the third phase in 2040.”

At the October 22 forum in Baku, participants also discussed the project's investment appeal, business model, financing options, the establishment of new partnerships, and preparations for the final investment decision (FID).

According to the project's feasibility study, the power transmission infrastructure will require an investment of 14.3 billion euros. The study was completed in July 2026 and approved by the governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. The project is currently in the development phase.

The corridor's total transmission capacity will be 3.9 gigawatts (GW). The plan calls for the construction of three power transmission lines, each with a capacity of 1.3 GW. The project's internal rate of return (IRR) is estimated at 11.7%.

According to projections, the corridor will be able to transmit 8 terawatt-hours (TWh) of renewable electricity per year to the European Union starting in 2032. This figure is expected to reach 20 TWh by 2040.

The feasibility study projects that revenues from managing electricity grid congestion will exceed 315 million euros per year starting in 2032. It also estimates that the project will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 3.6 million metric tons annually by 2040.

The project's annual economic benefits are expected to increase as the power transmission lines are commissioned in stages. The figure is projected to reach 860 million euros after the first line is commissioned in 2032 and 1.8 billion euros following the launch of the second line in 2036. With the third line's commissioning in 2040, annual economic benefits are expected to exceed 3 billion euros.

Speaking at the forum, Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov emphasized the project's strategic importance for strengthening regional energy security, diversifying energy supplies, and advancing the green transition.

The minister noted that the project plays a key role in Azerbaijan's strategy to become a regional hub for the production, transmission, and export of green energy. According to him, political support for the initiative was reaffirmed during a recent visit to Baku by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. He also said that the project's inclusion in the TYNDP and efforts to secure PMI status were strengthening its investment prospects.

The corridor, which is planned to extend for approximately 3,000 kilometers, is scheduled to be commissioned in stages starting in 2032. The project is expected to facilitate the development of at least 8 GW of renewable energy generation capacity in the region and the transmission of approximately 20 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity per year to Europe starting in 2040.

Laying submarine power cables in the Black Sea at depths of up to 2,200 meters is one of the project's main technical challenges. Advanced technological solutions are therefore planned to carry out the work in challenging marine conditions. To ensure the project's commercial viability, a hybrid business model combining regulated and commercial components is being considered. The model is expected to be based on long-term power purchase agreements, private capital participation, and the development of cross-border electricity trade.

Parviz Shahbazov said that the participation of international financial institutions and private investors, a reliable business model, and long-term commercial agreements were key conditions for preparing the project for a final investment decision.

“Our goal is to turn the Green Energy Corridor into a regional infrastructure project with a clear business model, a sustainable financial structure, and attractive conditions for investors. Azerbaijan's strategic location, extensive experience in international energy projects, and strong relations with partner countries provide a solid foundation for achieving this goal,” the minister said.

At the end of the forum, participants agreed on the preparation of a partnership roadmap and the next steps toward the final investment decision.

The“Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe Green Energy Corridor” is a cross-border electricity transmission project involving Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary. The initiative was established under a strategic partnership agreement signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, with the participation of the European Commission.

The project is being developed by the Bucharest-registered joint venture Green Energy Corridor Power Company (GECO). The company is owned by the national electricity transmission system operators of the four countries: Azerbaijan is represented by Azerenerji, Georgia by Georgian State Electrosystem, Romania by Transelectrica, and Hungary by MVM. Each participant holds a 25% stake in the company.

The project is included in the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) for 2026 under project numbers 1248 and 1244.

The next phase of the project involves preparing an implementation plan and clarifying financing options.