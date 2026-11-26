MENAFN - Trend News Agency)An international symposium titled“The Turkic World in Global History: Identity and Cultural Heritage. Marking the 100th Anniversary of the First Turkological Congress: Baku 1926 - London 2026” will be held at the Pigott Theatre of the British Library in London on November 30.

The event, organized by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation in cooperation with the embassies of Turkic states in the UK, will bring together leading scholars and Turkologists from around the world, representatives of international organizations, academic and cultural institutions, and members of the diplomatic corps, the Foundation's press service said.

The First Turkological Congress, held in Baku in 1926, was a landmark event that laid important foundations for the academic study of the languages, history and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples. Plans to hold events marking its 100th anniversary received unanimous support from the heads of Turkic states at the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, held in Gabala, Azerbaijan, on October 7, 2025.

The Second Turkological Congress took place in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on November 20-21, 2026, continuing the academic dialogue launched in Baku a century ago. The London symposium on November 30 will be an important international event within the anniversary program, aimed at examining the academic legacy of the two congresses and identifying new prospects for the development of Turkology.

The symposium program will include an opening ceremony, a plenary session and two thematic academic sessions. The opening ceremony is expected to feature speeches by the heads of the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the UK, as well as representatives of the Organization of Turkic States, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and the OTS Council of Elders.

Academic discussions will take place in two sessions:“Turkology Through the Centuries: History, Sources and Academic Traditions” and“Cultural Memory of the Turkic World: Heritage, Identity and Contemporary Perspectives.”

Participants will discuss the historical role of Turkic peoples in the study of cultural heritage, issues of identity, and the use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence in contemporary research.

The symposium will also feature presentations of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation's academic publishing projects: the multilingual catalogue“The Cultural Code of the Turkic World” and the anthology“The Heritage of Turkic Folklore.” Both projects are aimed at preserving, studying and promoting the shared cultural heritage of Turkic peoples internationally.

One of the key initiatives will be the establishment of the World Network of Young Turkologists, proposed by the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The new academic platform is intended to bring together young researchers from Turkic states, the UK and other countries to promote international academic cooperation, academic mobility and joint projects.

Particular attention will be given to expanding cooperation among universities, research centers, libraries and museums, including in the study, cataloguing and digitization of Turkic historical and cultural heritage held in British and other international collections.

The symposium is also expected to consider the adoption of the London Declaration. The document is intended to recognize internationally the outstanding achievements of Turkological scholarship over the past century, acknowledge the contributions of generations of researchers to the study of the history and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples, and outline priority areas for future international academic cooperation.

The international symposium“Baku 1926 - London 2026” will mark an important step towards strengthening academic ties, preserving shared cultural heritage and advancing Turkology in the 21st century.