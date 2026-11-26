MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Experts have lowered their inflation forecast for Kazakhstan in 2026 from 9.5% to 9.1%, while slightly revising down their economic growth outlook from 4.8% to 4.6%, according to the latest macroeconomic survey published by the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The inflation forecast for 2027 was also revised down from 8.3% to 8%, while the estimate for 2028 was slightly increased from 6.9% to 7%.

Experts kept their forecast for Kazakhstan's GDP growth in 2027 unchanged at 4.7%. The outlook for 2028 was raised from 4.4% to 4.5%.

Meanwhile, the forecast for the average price of Brent crude oil in 2026 was increased to $93.3 per barrel. The estimates for 2027 and 2028 remained unchanged at $80 and $75 per barrel, respectively.

Analysts expect Kazakhstan's base rate to stand at 15.75% by the end of 2026. The forecast for 2027 was slightly raised from 13.3% to 13.4%, while the estimate for 2028 was lowered from 11.5% to 10.8%.

A total of 15 organizations took part in the survey, including market participants, research institutions, international organizations and rating agencies.

The National Bank noted that the survey does not represent the regulator's own forecasts but reflects the independent opinions, assessments and expectations of professional market participants.