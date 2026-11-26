MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DALIAN, China, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) (“CBAK Energy” or the“Company”), a leading China-based lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy solutions provider, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Jiewei Li, will present at the Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference, to be held from December 9 to December 10, 2026.

During the presentation, Mr. Li will discuss the Company's recent financial and operational performance, including developments in large cylindrical batteries, manufacturing capacity expansion, and growth in overseas markets.

Conference Details

Presentation Date & Time: Thursday, December 10, 2026, 8:30 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. ETTrack: Track 2Format: VirtualRegistration Link:

The presentation will be a live, interactive webcast followed by a Q&A session with Mr. Li. Investors are encouraged to register in advance to attend the live session and receive event updates. An archived replay will be available through the registration link following the event.

Recent Company Highlights :



Top-Four Industry Ranking: CBAK Energy ranked fourth in China for large cylindrical battery shipments during the first nine months of 2026, up from sixth in the full-year 2025 ranking, according to the Start Point Institute of Research (“SPIR”). Combined revenue from its 32140 FS and 40135 FS cells increased 152.78% year over year during the first nine months of 2026, based on unaudited financial information prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the People's Republic of China.

European Commercial Expansion: In October 2026, CBAK Energy announced a battery supply framework with a European technology company. Cumulative orders from the customer exceeded $4.5 million as of September 27, 2026. The Company expected annual sales from the relationship to exceed $30 million in each of 2027 and 2028. Nanjing Capacity Expansion: The Company targeted an additional 6 GWh of annual production capacity at its existing Nanjing facility to meet strong demand for Model 60150 large cylindrical cells, which would bring total capacity to 10.5 GWh. Separately, it signed an investment agreement in September for a planned 12 GWh battery project in Nanjing to manufacture large cylindrical sodium-ion or lithium-ion cells.



About CBAK Energy

CBAK Energy Technology Limited (NASDAQ: CBAT) is a China-based company that develops, manufactures and sells high-power lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, as well as materials used in high-power lithium-ion batteries. Its battery cell production, R&D and sales operations span Nanjing, Dalian and Shangqiu, with R&D centers in Nanjing and Dalian. Its raw materials business is based in Shaoxing. The Company's products are used in electric vehicles, light electric vehicles, energy storage systems and other high-power applications. In January 2006, CBAK Energy became the first Chinese lithium battery manufacturer to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

About Sidoti Conference

For over 25 years, Sidoti has been a provider of independent securities research focused on small- and micro-cap companies and the institutional investors that invest in their securities. Sidoti's investor conferences have become a forum for interaction between small- and micro-cap issuers and investors.

For more information, please visit the official Sidoti Conference website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the Company's expected participation in the Sidoti Year-End Virtual Investor Conference and its planned presentation; future orders and anticipated annual sales from its European customer in 2027 and 2028; demand for Model 60150 large cylindrical cells; the planned addition of 6 GWh of annual production capacity at its existing Nanjing facility and the targeted increase in total annual capacity to 10.5 GWh; and the development of the planned 12 GWh battery project in Nanjing, including the ability of the planned production lines to manufacture sodium-ion or lithium-ion cells. The anticipated annual sales from the European customer do not constitute binding purchase commitments.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include changes to the conference schedule, format or the Company's participation; changes in customer demand, product requirements, market prices and order volumes; the possibility that anticipated orders may not materialize or may be delayed, reduced or cancelled; difficulties in fulfilling orders, obtaining customer acceptance or collecting payments; the availability, timing and cost of financing; delays in project development, construction, equipment installation, commissioning or production ramp-up; manufacturing yields, capacity utilization and product quality; changes in production-line configuration and the choice of battery chemistry; technological development and market acceptance of sodium-ion batteries; regulatory, environmental and other required approvals; and other risks described in the Company's reports filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Readers should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise such statements in light of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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