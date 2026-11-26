Certik Invited To INTERPOL Cybercrime Workgroup To Present Cross-Chain Tracing And Asset Freeze Procedures
For law enforcement investigators, responding to asset theft involves two key steps. First, investigators need to trace token swaps, cross-chain bridges and intermediary wallets to map complex fund flows and identify misleading transactions that could interfere with the investigation. Second, after locating the funds, they need to contact exchanges promptly, submit appropriate law enforcement requests and coordinate with authorities in other jurisdictions to support further action.
CertiK's experts guided participating officers through a real wallet-compromise case. During the exercise, officers used open-source blockchain explorers and CertiK Compliance to follow funds across chains, swaps and intermediary wallets to three deposit addresses at an exchange. The exercise also included identifying address-poisoning decoys intended to mislead the investigation. The experts also explained the exchange outreach, law enforcement portal and formal request process used to secure a freeze of funds at the exchange.
Beyond fund flows, the training examined how attacks occur and what on-chain records can reveal. CertiK's experts examined wallet activity before and after suspicious transactions and explained how smart contract vulnerabilities and audit findings can inform investigations. Sessions also addressed compromised signing keys, phishing and social engineering, helping officers distinguish different attack mechanisms and determine which conclusions require further corroboration from other evidence.
The training also covered how investigators can use attack trends and project risk information to support case analysis. In the Global Blockchain Threat Landscape: 2026 Review & 2027 Outlook presentation, Esme Pau, Head of Capital Markets and Policy at CertiK, cited approximately $2.6 billion in losses during the first three quarters of 2026, highlighting compromised keys, targeted phishing and supply-chain attacks. Pau outlined how investigators can use CertiK's public security dashboard to assess broader attack patterns and Skynet to examine project-level risk signals.
"Investigators need both a clear picture of how an attack happened and a practical route to act on the evidence. Cooperation between technical specialists, exchanges and law enforcement helps connect those findings with the requests and decisions needed to pursue stolen assets," said Pau.CONTACT: Media contact Elisa Yiting Xu...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment