MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 99.4 per cent say office days rarely or never create meaningful interactions, while Thunder Bay leads Canadian cities for workplace connection and Ottawa trails

Burnaby, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadians may be spending more time in the office, but simply bringing employees into the same building is not creating stronger workplace connections. A new Source Office Furniture study finds that 99.4 per cent of responses indicate office days rarely or never lead to meaningful interactions. At the same time, 95.4 per cent say positive coworker relationships improve job satisfaction, revealing a disconnect between the relationships employees value and what they experience at work now.

Source Office Furniture commissioned the study through AskPolly, an AI-powered research platform that analyzes how people talk and feel online. The research examined 22 questions about workplace relationships, belonging and office design, drawing on more than 2.5 million data points collected between December 2025 and September 2026.

Across the cities studied, only 47.4 per cent of conversations say local workplaces help people connect and collaborate. Thunder Bay recorded the highest positive result, with 69.5 per cent of local workplace conversations indicating that offices support connection and collaboration. Durham Region followed at 56.7 per cent. Ottawa ranked last among the six cities with the highest conversation volume, with only 31.9 per cent saying workplaces support connection and 68.1 per cent saying they fall short. Winnipeg is nearly split at 49.5 per cent, followed closely by Toronto at 49.1 per cent and Montréal at 45.8 per cent.

The conversations tell a different story in each city. Thunder Bay workers talk about close-knit teams and coworkers who help one another, while Durham Region stands out for mentorship and professional networks. In Toronto, long commutes and limited office resources can make the trip feel less worthwhile. Montréal workers question whether their office setups make teamwork easier. Ottawa has the biggest gap, with workers frequently mentioning desk shortages, hot desking and commuting in only to spend the day on virtual calls.

“Employees want to feel supported, included and connected to the people they work with, but office attendance alone does not create that experience,” said Matt Stewart, President, Source Office Furniture.“The workplace needs to provide natural opportunities for people to interact, whether that is through comfortable break rooms, informal meeting areas or team spaces that keep colleagues close together. The physical environment cannot replace a strong culture, but it can help that culture come to life.”

Key highlights from the study:



99.4 per cent say office days rarely or never lead to meaningful interactions.

55.9 per cent feel more connected when working remotely or disconnected in both settings.

Only 51.5 per cent feel a genuine sense of belonging at work.

95.4 per cent say positive coworker relationships improve job satisfaction.

93.8 per cent identify break rooms as the best space for casual conversations.

Only 9.7 per cent socialize during lunch, while most continue working or watch videos.

47.3 per cent say hot desking limits collaboration, 28.3per cent cite unfamiliarity and 24.4 per cent lack personal space.

Employees aged 25-34 are 40 per cent less likely to feel they belong and 25 per cent more likely to say hot desking harms workplace relationships.

More than nine in 10 disconnected employees cite culture, trust or psychological safety as the cause. Positive workplace conversations reach 69.5 per cent in Thunder Bay compared with 31.9 per cent in Ottawa.

While office design plays a supporting role, the research suggests culture remains the foundation of workplace connection. Among employees who feel disconnected, more than nine in 10 points to company culture or a lack of trust and psychological safety. However, well-designed communal spaces can give employees more opportunities to build the relationships that a healthy culture supports.

Employers need to a practical approach: strengthen workplace culture, create inviting break and lunch areas, provide informal meeting spaces and keep employees close to the colleagues they work with most.

For more information, please view the full findings here, and download the study infographics here.

About Source Office Furniture

Source Office Furniture is Canada's largest independent office furniture retailer and workspace solutions provider. Canadian-owned and operated since 1984, Source helps organizations create functional, engaging and productive workspaces through expert space planning, furniture solutions, delivery and installation services. With 13 showrooms across Canada and one of the nation's largest in-stock office furniture inventories, Source combines personalized service with fast fulfillment to support businesses of every size. From home offices to large corporate workplaces, Source is committed to helping Canadians create better workspaces.

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Sreeja Joshy

NP Digital

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Source Office Furniture study on meaningful interactions at work