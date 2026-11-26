MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26 November 2026 at 16:00 PM (EET), OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE REGULATOR





Oma Savings Bank Plc will not publish S ustainability Report in accordance with the CSRD





The Board of Directors of Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) has on 26 November 2026 decided that OmaSp will not publish a CSRD Sustainability Report for 2026.

OmaSp is not within the scope of CSRD as of the financial year 2026.





Oma Savings Bank Plc





Additional information:

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093,...





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media





Oma Savings Bank is a well-capitalised and profitable Finnish bank that serves over 200,000 personal and business customers through 48 branches across Finland and digital channels with approximately 600 experts. Oma Savings Bank's key objective is a first-class customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility in both digital and traditional channels. Oma Savings Bank focuses primarily on retail banking and offers its customers a diverse range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by intermediating products of its cooperation partners, such as credit, investment and loan protection products. Oma Savings Bank also engages in mortgage banking operations. The shares of Oma Savings Bank are listed on the regulated market maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki. Oma Savings Bank is a part of S-Bank Group.