Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Ireland Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ireland data center market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% between 2025 and 2031, supported by continued cloud adoption, hyperscale investment, colocation demand, and the country's established digital infrastructure ecosystem. The report provides comprehensive analysis of market investment, facility development, power capacity, data center area, colocation revenue, competitive dynamics, and growth opportunities across Ireland.

Ireland currently has approximately 35 operational colocation data centers, with most facilities developed according to Tier III standards. An additional 23 upcoming facilities have been identified across more than three locations. Dublin remains the country's primary data center hub, accounting for around 32 existing facilities and more than 14 upcoming projects. The city continues to attract hyperscale operators, cloud service providers, and colocation companies due to its connectivity, skilled workforce, business environment, and concentration of supporting infrastructure.

Grange Castle Business Park in South Dublin is a major component of the west Dublin data center corridor. The campus hosts global technology, cloud, and digital infrastructure companies that benefit from access to established power, connectivity, and transport networks. This concentration has reinforced Dublin's position as Ireland's leading destination for advanced data center facilities and dedicated cloud regions.

Data center development costs in Ireland generally range from $9 million to $10 million per MW. These costs remain competitive compared with several mature European markets, including Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK. This cost profile has supported the development of hyperscale, self built facilities by major global technology companies.

Market expansion is increasingly shaped by electricity availability and regulatory requirements. Ireland's Commission for Regulation of Utilities introduced a revised grid connection policy following concerns from EirGrid about rising data center electricity consumption and system reliability. The framework is designed to balance future investment with electricity security, infrastructure stability, and Ireland's legally binding climate commitments. As a result, the market is transitioning from rapid development toward a more regulated growth phase in which power access, sustainability, and infrastructure capacity are central investment considerations.

Market Coverage and Research Benefits



Market sizing by investment, data center area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

Investment analysis covering colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Existing and upcoming facility coverage by square feet and IT load capacity.

Ireland colocation market revenue forecasts from 2022 to 2031.

Retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, and demand analysis.

Investment forecasts for IT infrastructure, power systems, cooling, and general construction services.

Analysis of industry trends, growth drivers, constraints, opportunities, and competitive conditions. Business profiles and product offerings from leading infrastructure providers, contractors, support vendors, investors, and new entrants.

The report evaluates existing and planned data centers in Dublin and other Irish cities, including their area and power capacity. It also assesses expected capacity additions during 2026-2031 and examines the factors influencing future project deployment.

Competitive Landscape

Established colocation and data center investors operating in Ireland include Amazon Web Services, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Echelon Data Centres, EdgeConneX, Equinix, Google, JCD Group, K2 STRATEGIC, Keppel Data Centres, Meta, Microsoft, Pure Data Centres, and Servecentric. New and emerging market participants include Art Data Centres, AVAIO Digital, Energia Group, GreenScale, and Vantage Data Centers.

Major cloud providers continue to strengthen their presence in Ireland. In January 2026, Amazon Web Services secured planning approval for three new data centers in North Dublin with a combined power capacity of 73 MW. Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services also maintain substantial operational footprints in the country, while existing facilities continue to expand within regulatory and infrastructure constraints.

The vendor analysis covers prominent IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, and NVIDIA. Construction and engineering participants include Arup, Bennett Construction, Collen Construction, Designer Group, H&MV Engineering, John Sisk & Son, Kirby Group Engineering, Mace Group, Mercury, PM Group, and Winthrop Technologies. Support infrastructure companies assessed include ABB, Caterpillar, Cummins, Eaton, Legrand, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Socomec, STULZ, Trane, and Vertiv.

Infrastructure and Segment Analysis

The report analyzes server, storage, and network infrastructure, along with electrical systems such as UPS systems, generators, transfer switches & switchgears, and PDUs. Mechanical infrastructure coverage includes cooling systems, rack cabinets, CRAC and CRAH units, chiller units, cooling towers, condensers and dry coolers.

General construction analysis encompasses core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, building & engineering design, fire detection & suppression systems, physical security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Facilities are also assessed by Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV standards, with geographic analysis covering Dublin and other cities.

The report answers critical industry questions concerning the size of the Ireland data center market, expected MW capacity additions during 2026-2031, leading growth drivers, investment prospects, and the cities included in the market assessment.

Key Attributes

