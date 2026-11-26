Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Brazil Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brazil data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.26% from 2025-2031, supported by expanding cloud services, artificial intelligence workloads, digital connectivity investments, and rising demand for colocation capacity. Brazil remains Latin America's leading data center hub, with an established ecosystem of hyperscale cloud providers, colocation operators, infrastructure suppliers, and construction contractors.

Global technology companies continue to strengthen their presence in Brazil. Google, Microsoft, and Amazon Web Services operate dedicated cloud regions in the country, while Oracle, Tencent, Huawei, and other providers are expanding their capabilities. In September 2025, Alibaba Cloud announced plans to establish its first data center in Brazil as part of an international expansion across eight locations. The investment is intended to support demand for AI-driven cloud services and integrate Brazil more closely into Alibaba's global cloud infrastructure network.

Brazil Data Center Market Highlights



Sao Paulo is Brazil's principal data center location, with more than 49 facilities. Major colocation providers include Ascenty, Equinix, Elea Data Centers, ODATA (Aligned Data Centers), Scala Data Centers, Cirion Technologies, NextStream, and Quantico Data Center.

Retail colocation is forecast to remain the leading colocation segment. In 2025, retail colocation revenue was valued at $710, representing 61.2% of total revenue recorded collectively by data center investors.

Microsoft's development of self-built hyperscale facilities may affect demand for third-party colocation services as the company migrates cloud workloads to its own infrastructure.

Brazil currently has 19 operational submarine cables, with four additional systems planned for launch over the next one-two years. In January 2026, V.tal announced the Synapse submarine cable, a 320Tbps system connecting Sao Paulo with Tuckerton, New Jersey. Construction is expected to begin in H2 2026, with completion targeted for 2029-2030. A potential Fortaleza branch could connect directly to Tecto's 20MW Mega Lobster (TFOR3) data center and strengthen Brazil-US digital interconnection.

Investment and Infrastructure Outlook

The report assesses Brazil data center investment across colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise developments, including facility area, IT load capacity, power capacity, and colocation revenue. Coverage includes 83 existing facilities and 27 upcoming facilities across more than nine cities. The analysis also evaluates retail and wholesale colocation revenue, pricing, and forecasts for 2022-2031.

Market investment is classified across IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, and general construction services. The report evaluates server, storage, and network infrastructure alongside UPS systems, generators, switches & switchgears, PDUs, rack cabinets, cooling equipment, core & shell development, installation & commissioning services, engineering design, security systems, fire protection, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM). Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV facilities are also assessed, with geographic coverage focused on Sao Paulo and other Brazilian states.

Connectivity and renewable energy are becoming increasingly important to long-term market development. In January 2026, Ascenty signed a 110MW renewable energy supply agreement with Casa dos Ventos under a self-production model. The agreement is linked to wind and solar projects with combined capacity exceeding 1.5GW, expected to begin operations in 2027. Valued at approximately $500 million, the transaction also provides Ascenty with an equity interest in the projects and supports long-term energy security for its Brazilian expansion.

Competitive Landscape

Brazil's data center vendor ecosystem includes global IT infrastructure providers such as Arista Networks, Broadcom, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM, Lenovo, NetApp, NVIDIA, Oracle, and Pure Storage. These companies support high-density, cloud, and AI infrastructure requirements through server, storage, networking, and accelerated computing technologies.

Construction contractors and sub-contractors active in the market include AECOM, Afonso Franca Engenharia, Aceco TI, Constructora Sudamericana, Fluor Corporation, Groupo PML, Jacobs Engineering, Modular Data Centers, Mendes Holler, Quark, Racional Engenharia, Zeittec, and ZFB Group. Engineering firms are increasingly using modular construction and prefabrication to accelerate capacity delivery while meeting planning, environmental, and power allocation requirements.

Prominent support infrastructure providers include ABB, Alfa Laval, Caterpillar, Cummins, Daikin Applied, Delta Electronics, Eaton, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Legrand, Mitsubishi Electric, Munters, Piller Power Systems, Rittal, Rolls-Royce, Schneider Electric, Siemens, STULZ, and Vertiv. Their operations are supported by local service capabilities, maintenance agreements, and regional manufacturing networks.

Leading data center investors include Amazon Web Services, Ascenty, Cirion Technologies, Equinix, Elea Data Centers, EVEO, HostDime, Microsoft, ODATA, Quantico Data Center, Scala Data Centers, Takoda Data Centers, and Tecto Data Centers. New entrants such as Ava Telecom, Atlantic Data Centers, Ada Infrastructure, CloudHQ, Surfix Data Center, 247 Data Centers, and TERRANOVA are adding competitive momentum and supporting demand for flexible, advanced colocation capacity.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides market sizing, investment forecasts, facility comparisons, competitive analysis, demand and supply assessment, and profiles of prominent operators and infrastructure providers. It examines the factors driving Brazil data center market growth, identifies constraints and opportunities, estimates power capacity additions during 2026-2031, and evaluates existing and upcoming developments across the country.

Key Attributes

