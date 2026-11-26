MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added tooffering.

This market research report examines the global zebrafish imaging equipment market, which is projected to reach USD 1.42 billion in 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 5.83% to USD 1.99 billion by 2032. It assesses technology developments, adoption drivers, regional dynamics, and strategic priorities shaping imaging workflows across academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research environments.

Market Scope and Growth Drivers

Zebrafish imaging equipment enables researchers to visualize development, disease models, behavior, physiology, and drug responses in a widely used vertebrate model. The market encompasses optical systems, fluorescence and light-sheet platforms, microscopy accessories, image-acquisition tools, and analytical software.

Demand is being driven by the need for:



Higher-throughput phenotyping and screening

Reproducible imaging across large experimental datasets

Noninvasive longitudinal observation

Integration with automated laboratory workflows Flexible, multimodal imaging capabilities

These insights support strategic planning by clarifying where workflow requirements, technical capabilities, and customer priorities are converging.

Transition to Automated, High-Content Workflows

The market is shifting from manually operated microscopy toward automated sample positioning, standardized illumination, rapid acquisition, and computational analysis. High-content workflows increasingly combine embryo or larva handling, environmental control, image capture, segmentation, and phenotype classification.

Equipment selection is also being influenced by multiwell compatibility, gentler imaging conditions, open-data practices, software interoperability, and improved assay reproducibility. Vendors that address the full workflow rather than focusing solely on hardware specifications can strengthen their competitive positioning.

Artificial Intelligence and Image Interpretation

Artificial intelligence is advancing zebrafish imaging through organism detection, segmentation, tracking, anomaly identification, and phenotype classification. Machine-learning tools can reduce manual review and improve consistency across large image sets when paired with standardized acquisition protocols.

Successful implementation depends on representative training data, transparent validation, quality controls, human oversight, cybersecurity, and compatibility with laboratory information systems. Understanding these requirements allows decision-makers to assess technology risks and prioritize practical, scalable AI investments.

Regional Market Insights



North America: Strong biomedical research capacity supports demand for automation, translational models, and advanced image analysis.

Europe: Reproducibility, collaborative infrastructure, and regulatory-conscious data practices influence adoption.

Asia-Pacific: Expanding life-science capabilities, advanced manufacturing, and laboratory automation support growth.

Latin America: Universities and specialized laboratories are expanding capacity, with emphasis on affordability and service support.

Middle East: Investments by universities, hospitals, and innovation programs are creating demand for modern research systems. Africa: Opportunities center on capacity development, training, maintenance, and dependable equipment access.

Economic Group and Country Dynamics

ASEAN markets favor modular systems, training, and local service because laboratory infrastructure varies considerably. BRICS adoption reflects domestic scientific programs, procurement conditions, manufacturing capabilities, and access to specialist expertise. The European Union benefits from cross-border collaboration, while G7 markets emphasize automation, data quality, and translational applications. GCC investment is generating demand for turnkey support and modern laboratory environments.

Mature research ecosystems in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom encourage advanced fluorescence and integrated analysis. China, Japan, India, and South Korea combine growing life-science activity with strong engineering capabilities. Australia maintains established developmental biology and disease research programs, while Brazil and Mexico continue expanding capacity with a focus on cost efficiency and technical support. These comparisons can inform market entry strategies and regional resource allocation.

Strategic Priorities for Market Participants



Develop interoperable hardware and software with clear upgrade paths.

Prioritize gentle sample handling and reliable environmental control.

Provide automation-ready interfaces and validated analytical tools.

Pair instruments with training, maintenance, and application support.

Build partnerships with universities, core facilities, pharmaceutical researchers, and software specialists. Establish responsible AI practices covering data provenance, explainability, performance, and oversight.

Key Takeaways from This Report



The market is forecast to grow from USD 1.42 billion in 2026 to USD 1.99 billion by 2032.

Automation, reproducibility, AI-enabled analysis, and interoperability are central adoption drivers.

Regional purchasing priorities vary according to infrastructure, funding, service availability, and research maturity. Integrated platforms combining dependable hardware, validated software, training, and support offer the strongest competitive potential.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

1.1. Objectives of the Study

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

1.4. Years Considered for the Study

1.5. Currency Considered for the Study

1.6. Language Considered for the Study

1.7. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Research Design

2.2.1. Primary Research

2.2.2. Secondary Research

2.3. Research Framework

2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis

2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis

2.4. Market Size Estimation

2.4.1. Top-Down Approach

2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach

2.5. Data Triangulation

2.6. Research Outcomes

2.7. Research Assumptions

2.8. Research Limitations

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. New Revenue Opportunities

3.4. Next-Generation Business Models

3.5. Industry Roadmap

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Key Drivers

4.3.2. Key Restraints

4.3.3. Key Opportunities

4.3.4. Key Challenges

4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5. PESTLE Analysis

4.6. Market Outlook

4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy

5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis

6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026

7. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Imaging Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Confocal Microscopy

7.2.1. Laser Scanning

7.2.2. Spinning Disk

7.3. Fluorescence Microscopy

7.3.1. Super Resolution

7.3.2. Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence

7.3.3. Widefield Fluorescence

7.4. Light Sheet Microscopy

7.4.1. Lattice Light Sheet

7.4.2. Selective Plane Illumination

7.5. Two Photon Microscopy

7.5.1. Femtosecond Laser

7.5.2. Ti:Sapphire Laser

8. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Equipment Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.2.1. Accessories

8.2.2. Imaging Systems

8.3. Services

8.3.1. Installation

8.3.2. Maintenance

8.3.3. Training

8.4. Software

8.4.1. 3D Reconstruction

8.4.2. Image Analysis

9. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Acquisition Mode

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Ex Vivo

9.3. In Vivo

10. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Throughput

10.1. Introduction

10.2. High Throughput

10.2.1. Automated

10.2.2. Semi Automated

10.3. Low Throughput

11. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Application

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Developmental Biology

11.2.1. Embryonic Development

11.2.2. Organogenesis Studies

11.3. Drug Discovery

11.3.1. Hit Identification

11.3.2. Lead Optimization

11.4. Phenotypic Screening

11.4.1. High Content Screening

11.4.2. Morphological Profiling

11.5. Toxicology Screening

11.5.1. Environmental Toxicology

11.5.2. Pharmaceutical Toxicology

12. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by End User

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Academic Research Institutes

12.3. Contract Research Organizations

12.4. Pharmaceutical Biotech Companies

13. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Asia-Pacific

13.3. North America

13.4. Latin America

13.5. Europe

13.6. Middle East

13.7. Africa

14. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Group

14.1. Introduction

14.2. ASEAN

14.3. GCC

14.4. European Union

14.5. BRICS

14.6. G7

14.7. NATO

15. Zebrafish Imaging Equipment Market, by Country

15.1. Introduction

15.2. United States

15.3. Canada

15.4. Mexico

15.5. Brazil

15.6. United Kingdom

15.7. Germany

15.8. France

15.9. Russia

15.10. Italy

15.11. Spain

15.12. China

15.13. India

15.14. Japan

15.15. Australia

15.16. South Korea

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025

16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

17. Company Profiles

17.1. Becton, Dickinson and Company

17.2. Bruker Corporation

17.3. Carl Zeiss AG

17.4. Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

17.5. Leica Microsystems GmbH

17.6. Molecular Devices LLC

17.7. Moltech Inc.

17.8. Nikon Corporation

17.9. Olympus Corporation

17.10. PerkinElmer, Inc.

17.11. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

17.12. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

18. Key Experts

LIST OF FIGURES [23]

LIST OF TABLES [339]



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900