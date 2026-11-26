Highlight 1: Yume-no-Hiroba (Dream Plaza) - The DREAM WISH TREE, one of Japan's tallest at approx. 40 meters, comes alive with light and sound

Highlight 2: Fountain Area - Interactive light-viewing spots in harmony with Tokyo Aqua Symphony

Highlight 3: Central Plaza - WISH MARKET, a hub of warming food and entertainment

Main areas: (1) Fountain Area (2) West Park Bridge (Sea Bridge) (3) Central Plaza (WISH MARKET) (4) Yume-no-Hiroba (Dream Plaza) (5) Tokyo Dream Park Front Area

~ A new winter event to explore the waterfront, with music and light shows, art, and gourmet food ~

JAPAN, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Unveiling one of Japan's tallest trees of light, soaring approx. 40 meters high!

A massive winter illumination event brilliantly coloring Tokyo Waterfront City from Odaiba to Ariake

The Tokyo Waterfront City Promotion Committee (whose members include the Bureau of Port and Harbor, Tokyo Metropolitan Government) will host TokyoBay Light Wish, an immersive winter illumination event, from Thursday, December 10 to Thursday, December 31, 2026. The event will take place along the West Promenade and Center Promenade of Symbol Promenade Park, which links the Odaiba, Aomi and Ariake districts of Tokyo Waterfront City

The event features a diverse lineup of attractions, headlined by the DREAM WISH TREE, a symbolic tree of light rising approximately 40 meters high. Visitors can also enjoy light-viewing spots designed in harmony with Tokyo Aqua Symphony, one of the world's largest fountain shows, blending water, music and light, as well as a large-scale food and drink market. TokyoBay Light Wish will also team up with nearby events such as Illumination Island Odaiba 2026 and Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks, offering a new way to explore the waterfront in winter all the way through Christmas and the year-end.

Event Concept: Circle of Wish - A Wish of Light for Someone Special

The event's theme is the warm feeling of wishing for someone else's happiness, as expressed in the familiar holiday greeting“We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.” The concept“Circle of Wish” reflects the hope that thoughts for loved ones will connect people with one another, and people with the city, through light, spreading into a great circle across all of Tokyo Waterfront City. The event aims to make time spent admiring the illuminations an occasion to think of someone special and share those feelings.

TokyoBay Light Wish: Key Highlights

Highlight 1: Yume-no-Hiroba (Dream Plaza) - The DREAM WISH TREE, one of Japan's tallest at approx. 40 meters, comes alive with light and sound

Yume-no-Hiroba will be home to the DREAM WISH TREE, a sky-high tree of light standing about 40 meters tall. Colorful lights will weave a dreamlike illumination across the night sky, and every 15 minutes, a special three-minute show will sync the lights with dynamic music. In a collaboration with TOYOTA ARENA TOKYO, the tree will also glow red, the team color of ALVARK TOKYO, on the team's home game days during the event period.

Dates: Friday, December 18 – Thursday, December 31, 2026

Highlight 2: Fountain Area - Interactive light-viewing spots in harmony with Tokyo Aqua Symphony

In the Fountain Area on the Odaiba Marine Park side, visitors will find interactive light-viewing spots designed in harmony with Tokyo Aqua Symphony, one of the world's largest fountain shows, blending water, music and light. Highlights include the Wish Gate, inspired by chinowa-kuguri, a Japanese purification ritual of passing through a large ring of grass; lanterns decorated with shippo, a traditional pattern of interlocking circles; and digital art that visitors can join by adding their own wishes. Together, they create a glowing waterfront space unique to Tokyo Waterfront City at night.

Dates: Thursday, December 10 – Thursday, December 31, 2026

Highlight 3: Central Plaza - WISH MARKET, a hub of warming food and entertainment

From Friday, December 18, the Central Plaza will host WISH MARKET, a large-scale market combining food and entertainment. Visitors can enjoy limited-edition food and drinks inspired by wishes and light, designed to warm both body and soul, as well as Christmas and New Year goods. Families and friends can also enjoy the Starry Sky Theater, featuring special screenings of popular short anime on a large screen.

Dates: Friday, December 18 – Thursday, December 31, 2026

* On Friday, December 18 only, the market is scheduled to open at 7 p.m.

More Highlights Across Tokyo Waterfront City

TokyoBay Light Wish will also present a wide range of light, art and entertainment content at locations across Tokyo Waterfront City, from Odaiba to Ariake. Stroll around the area and discover dreamlike scenery and special moments you'll want to capture in photos and videos.

West Park Bridge (Sea Bridge)

A pedestrian walkway where magical lights reminiscent of the sea, a signature feature of Tokyo Waterfront City, spread out beneath your feet. Visitors can look forward to light displays that invite them to stroll, including a tie-up with ARTE TOKYO (Tokyo International Festival of Arts and Culture).

Wish Neon Art

Pop, colorful neon art pieces inspired by the theme of wishes will appear throughout the area. Look out for the glowing signs scattered around the Fountain Area, the Central Plaza and the partner facility Tokyo Dream Park, and enjoy a photogenic stroll as you capture photos and videos along the way.

* More highlights and details will be announced in the lead-up to the opening. Stay tuned for more ways to enjoy winter in Tokyo Waterfront City beyond the areas introduced here.

Collaboration Events Across Waterfront City

During the event period, TokyoBay Light Wish will team up with various events taking place at the same time in Tokyo Waterfront City to bring the entire area to life.

* For details on each event, please visit the URLs below.

Tokyo Aqua Symphony: One of the world's largest fountain shows, bringing together the dynamic movement of water, music, and light against the stunning Tokyo skyline.

URL:

Illumination Island Odaiba 2026 (Nov 20 – Dec 31): An illumination project that lights up Tokyo Waterfront City, home to a wide variety of commercial facilities, as one unified whole.

URL:

Odaiba Rainbow Fireworks (Dec 5, 12, 19 & 26, from 7 p.m.): A fireworks event held in Odaiba in winter, when the crisp, clear air makes the night views especially beautiful.

URL:

ARTE TOKYO (Tokyo International Festival of Arts and Culture, Oct 10 – Dec 31): A festival that brings together a diverse program of art, theater, music, illumination, entertainment and more, showcasing each highlight as part of the appeal of the city as a whole.

URL:

TOKYO ATLAS International Art Exhibition (Oct 10 – Dec 20): An international art exhibition bringing together artists active around the world, set on the waterfront where the city meets the water.

URL:

TOKYO BEACH REFLECTIONS (Dec 24 – 26 & 31): Projection mapping on the sandy beach of Odaiba Marine Park.

URL:

TOKYO NEW YEAR'S EVE '26/27 (Dec 31): A New Year's Eve countdown at Odaiba Marine Park, featuring fireworks, drone shows and more.

URL:

Event Summary

Event Name TokyoBay Light Wish

Dates Thursday, December 10 – Thursday, December 31, 2026

Pre-opening: From Thursday, December 10

Fountain Area (Wish Gate, light-viewing spots), West Park Bridge

Grand opening: From Friday, December 18

All areas open, including Yume-no-Hiroba (DREAM WISH TREE) and Central Plaza (WISH MARKET, Starry Sky Theater)

Hours5 p.m. – 10 p.m. (*Hours may vary by attraction)

*On Friday, December 18, Central Plaza opens at 7 p.m.

VenueWest Promenade and Center Promenade, Symbol Promenade Park (Fountain Area, Central Plaza, Yume-no-Hiroba, etc.) and other locations across Tokyo Waterfront City

Access. Approx. 6 min. walk from Daiba Station (Yurikamome Line)

Approx. 10 min. walk from Tokyo Teleport Station (Rinkai Line)

Approx. 11 min. walk from Aomi Station (Yurikamome Line)

Approx. 14 min. walk from Odaiba-kaihinkoen Station (Yurikamome Line)

*Walking times are to the Central Plaza.

AdmissionFree (charges apply for food, drinks, etc.)

OrganizerTokyo Waterfront City Promotion Committee

Official Website

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'TokyoBay Light Wish' opens Thursday, December 10 News Provided By Global PR Wire November 26, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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