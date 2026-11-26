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Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market

The Business Research Company's Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hydraulic operated automotive tailgate market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by evolving automotive needs and consumer preferences. This sector continues to advance as vehicle manufacturers incorporate more convenience and safety features into their designs. Let's explore the current state, key growth factors, leading segments, and notable players shaping this dynamic market.

Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Size and Growth Overview

In recent years, the hydraulic operated automotive tailgate market has seen a steady rise, with its value climbing from $10.98 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $11.82 billion in 2026, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This expansion is attributed to an increase in demand for vehicle convenience features, a surge in passenger vehicle production, greater uptake of utility vehicles, the push for easier manual tailgate operation, and growth in commercial vehicle fleets. Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow further, reaching $15.68 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3%. Factors expected to fuel this growth include rising interest in automated tailgate functionalities, growing vehicle customization and premiumization trends, wider adoption of electro-hydraulic tailgate systems, enhanced focus on occupant and cargo safety, and the increasing deployment of last-mile delivery vehicles. Key trends shaping the future include compact and lightweight hydraulic cylinders, development of high-pressure hydraulic actuation systems, use of corrosion-resistant components, advanced tailgate safety locking mechanisms, and demand for low-maintenance hydraulic solutions.

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Factors Contributing to the Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Expansion

One major driver behind the market's growth is the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). These vehicles, powered wholly or partly by electric motors using rechargeable batteries, have gained popularity as environmental concerns prompt consumers, businesses, and governments to seek cleaner, more sustainable transportation options. As EV adoption rises, automakers are incorporating advanced comfort and convenience features, including hydraulic operated tailgates, to enhance user experience and differentiate their models. For example, in June 2026, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Ltd. reported that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) represented 30.0% of new car registrations in the UK, totaling 63,950 units. This increase was supported by more available models, ongoing discounts, and strong quarter-end sales.

Another key factor driving growth is the surge in luxury vehicle sales, which often come equipped with premium features and advanced technology. Luxury cars, known for superior comfort and performance, are benefiting from higher disposable incomes, enabling more consumers to afford these vehicles. The demand for hydraulic operated tailgates rises in tandem, as buyers seek automated convenience and enhanced vehicle access systems that elevate the ownership experience. For instance, in January 2026, Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) announced its third consecutive year of record sales, with 388,897 vehicles sold, marking a 4.7% increase. This trend underlines how the luxury vehicle segment promotes market growth.

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Key Segments Defining the Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market

This market is categorized by several critical segments:

1) Component types including Hydraulic Cylinders, Hydraulic Pumps, Control Valves, and Sensors.

2) Material types such as Metal Material, Plastic Composite Material, and Other Polymers.

3) Vehicle types covering Passenger Cars, Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs), Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles.

4) Sales channels divided into Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket.

5) Applications including Personal Mobility, Logistics and Delivery, Construction and Heavy Duty, and Fleet and Transportation.

Further breakdown includes subcategories like single-acting, double-acting, telescopic, and compact hydraulic cylinders; gear, vane, piston, and electro-hydraulic pumps; directional, pressure, flow, and solenoid-operated control valves; and various sensors such as position, pressure, temperature, and load sensors.

Emerging Industry Trends Driving Innovation in Hydraulic Tailgate Systems

Leading companies in this sector are prioritizing the development of advanced hydraulic liftgate solutions that offer greater durability, enhanced load capacity, improved operational reliability, and adaptable configurations. These innovations aim to meet growing demand for efficient, safe vehicle loading and unloading systems. Hydraulic operated automotive tailgates employ hydraulic power units, cylinders, valves, and related components to handle heavy loads, improving efficiency and minimizing manual labor. For example, in May 2026, Chongqing Wholechaintech Automotive Components Co., Ltd., unveiled a mid-to-high-end commercial hydraulic liftgate featuring 12V/24V dual-voltage hydraulic power units, dual-displacement options, high-strength steel cylinders, imported NOK oil seals, double-layer explosion-proof hydraulic pipes, and a commitment to 100,000 failure-free operation cycles. This product targets logistics and specialized transportation markets by offering reliable, durable, and globally adaptable solutions.

Regional Dynamics Highlighting Growth Opportunities in the Hydraulic Tailgate Market

As of 2025, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share of the hydraulic operated automotive tailgate market, and it is expected to maintain its position as the fastest-growing area throughout the forecast period. The market report covers several geographic regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market trends and opportunities.

Top Players Influencing the Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market

Several prominent companies shape the competitive landscape of the hydraulic operated automotive tailgate market. These include Robert Bosch GmbH, Aisin Corporation, Magna International Inc., Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Stabilus SE, Edscha Holding GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Multimatic Inc., SUSPA GmbH, Bansbach Easylift GmbH, and Dee Zee Inc. Their continuous innovations and strategic initiatives are crucial in advancing the market's development and meeting evolving customer demands.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Hydraulic Operated Automotive Tailgate Market Segmentation Analysis Reveals High-Growth Opportunities Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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