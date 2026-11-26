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Hydraulic Power Units For Aircraft Market

The Business Research Company's Hydraulic Power Units For Aircraft Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The hydraulic power units for aircraft sector has witnessed significant expansion over recent years, propelled by growing demands in both commercial and military aviation. As aircraft technologies advance and fleets expand, the need for efficient and reliable hydraulic systems continues to rise. This overview explores the current market size, key growth drivers, important segments, emerging trends, regional dynamics, and the top players shaping this industry.

Market Size Progress and Forecast for Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft

The market for hydraulic power units used in aircraft has shown solid growth and is anticipated to continue this trajectory. It is expected to increase from $0.45 billion in 2025 to $0.48 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the historical period was mainly driven by higher commercial aircraft deliveries, increased military aircraft procurement, expanding aircraft fleets, growing aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) activities, and rising demand for dependable flight control systems.

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $0.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%. The drivers for this forecast include the rising adoption of electric motor-driven hydraulic units, demand for more fuel-efficient aircraft technologies, growth in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) applications, expanding aircraft production programs, and heightened need for advanced landing gear and braking systems. Noteworthy trends expected to influence this market's future include the development of lightweight and high-pressure hydraulic units, greater integration of redundant hydraulic systems, demand for compact designs, and advances in hydraulic fluid management technologies.

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Commercial Aircraft Production and Fleet Expansion as Key Growth Catalysts

One of the primary forces propelling the hydraulic power units market is the increasing commercial aircraft production combined with fleet growth. Production here refers to manufacturing passenger and cargo planes for airlines and other aviation operators, while fleet expansion means boosting the number of operational aircraft to satisfy rising passenger travel needs. The global surge in air travel encourages airlines to place orders for new aircraft, which subsequently demands hydraulic power units to operate essential systems like flight controls, landing gear, brakes, and cargo doors. For example, in July 2026, Airbus announced plans to ramp up production of its A320 family to 70–75 aircraft per month by the end of 2027, a clear indicator of the push to increase manufacturing capacity and meet strong market demand. This growth in aircraft manufacture and fleet size directly fuels the hydraulic power units market.

Segment Breakdown Highlighting Leading Categories in Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft

This market is divided into several key segments, which help identify growth opportunities and trends:

- By Type: Electric motor type, diesel or gasoline engine type, and other types.

- By Pressure Rating: Up to 3,000 PSI, 3,001–5,000 PSI, and above 5,000 PSI.

- By Aircraft Type: Commercial aircraft, military aircraft, business jets, regional aircraft, general aviation aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

- By Application: Flight control systems, landing gear systems, braking systems, cargo door operation, thrust reverser systems, utility hydraulic systems, and maintenance and ground testing.

- By End User: Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers, defense organizations, airlines, and aircraft leasing companies.

Further subcategories include distinctions such as types of electric motors (brushless DC, AC induction, permanent magnet synchronous, variable or fixed speed), diesel or gasoline engine variants, and other types such as pneumatic driven, turbine driven, hybrid power, battery powered, or manual operated units.

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Innovative Trends Shaping the Future of Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft

Leading companies in this sector are focusing heavily on improving aerospace hydraulic solutions by enhancing repair capabilities, reducing turnaround times, utilizing OEM-standard parts, and offering reliable service support. These improvements are critical to ensuring safe and dependable hydraulic systems for commercial and regional aircraft operations. For instance, in April 2025, Eaton, a prominent US-based power management firm, signed a deal with VSE Aviation to provide official repair and overhaul services for Eaton's hydraulic components used in large commercial and regional aircraft. This partnership establishes VSE Aviation as Eaton's first authorized aerospace service center in North and South America, guaranteeing better repair documentation, consistent OEM part usage, independent spare inventories, and faster service cycles-all of which strengthen the reliability and availability of aircraft hydraulic systems.

Regional Market Dynamics and Growth Patterns in Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the hydraulic power units for aircraft market, reflecting the region's strong aerospace industry and fleet size. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, driven by increasing aircraft production, expanding fleets, and growing demand for UAV applications. The regional scope of this market analysis includes Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective.

Leading Companies Steering the Hydraulic Power Units for Aircraft Industry

The market features several influential companies that are instrumental in advancing technology, product development, and service excellence in this space. Key players include RTX Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation plc, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Safran Landing Systems, Liebherr-Aerospace Lindenberg GmbH, Moog Inc., Woodward Inc., Crane Aerospace & Electronics Inc., Triumph Actuation Systems LLC, ITT Inc., Marotta Controls Inc., Tronair Inc., TEST-FUCHS GmbH, TECHMAN-HEAD Group, Hydraulics International Inc., HYCOM B.V., Aero Specialties Inc., and D. Deshons & Cie S.A.S. These organizations play crucial roles in shaping trends and meeting the evolving needs of the aircraft hydraulic power units market.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Hydraulic Power Units For Aircraft Market Forecast To Hit $0.62Billion By 2030 Amid Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Manufacturing, World & Regional



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