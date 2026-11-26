The Business Research Company

Ethylene Oxide And Ethylene Glycol Market

The Business Research Company's Ethylene Oxide And Ethylene Glycol Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market has seen considerable growth over recent years and is expected to continue this upward trajectory. These chemicals play an essential role in various industries, from textiles to healthcare, making their increasing demand a significant factor in market expansion. Let's explore how this market has evolved, the forces propelling its growth, key segments, emerging trends, and regional dynamics.

Market Size Evolution and Future Projections for the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

The market for ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol has experienced robust growth historically, with its size projected to rise from $42.06 billion in 2025 to $45.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This growth can be linked to expanding polyester fiber and resin production, heightened demand for antifreeze and coolant products, increasing manufacture of ethoxylates and surfactants, greater sterilization needs in healthcare, and growth within ethylene-based chemical manufacturing sectors. Looking ahead, the market is expected to expand further, reaching $63.83 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This anticipated growth is fueled by rising demand for thermal management fluids in electric vehicles, greater consumption of PET packaging, broader applications of polyethylene glycol, increased needs for construction and industrial coolants, and an expanding pharmaceutical and healthcare manufacturing base. Additionally, trends such as bio-based production, capacity expansions, advanced catalyst technologies, feedstock diversification, and improved safety measures will shape the market's future.

Download a free sample of the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market report:



Factors Encouraging Growth in the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

One of the key growth drivers is the rising demand for polyester fiber production. Polyester fibers, made primarily from petrochemical-based polymers, are widely used in textiles, apparel, home furnishings, and industrial goods. The surge in consumption of these durable and affordable synthetic fibers is boosting polyester manufacturing, which in turn increases the demand for ethylene glycol, a crucial raw material in polyester production. This trend supports the overall expansion of the ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market. For example, in September 2025, the Textile Exchange, a US-based non-profit, reported that fossil fuel-based synthetic fibers, predominantly polyester, accounted for the largest growth in global fiber production. Polyester now makes up 59% of global fiber output, with 88% of it being fossil fuel-based, while 98% of recycled polyester originates mainly from plastic bottles. These statistics highlight how polyester fiber demand is driving the EO and EG market forward.

Another Vital Factor Supporting Market Expansion

Beyond polyester production, the growing need for antifreeze, coolants, ethoxylates, surfactants, and sterilization products is also propelling market growth. As industries such as automotive, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods expand, the demand for these chemical products rises accordingly. This multifaceted demand ensures continued consumption of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol across various applications, fortifying the market's growth prospects.

View the full ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol market report:



Breaking Down the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market into Key Segments

The market is segmented across several dimensions. By product type, it consists of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol. Distribution channels include direct sales and distributors. Application-wise, the market covers polyester resins and fiber, antifreeze and coolants, surfactants and detergents, sterilization, and other varied uses. End user industries span textiles, automotive, packaging, construction, healthcare, and consumer goods. Further subcategories segment ethylene oxide usage into production for ethylene glycol, ethoxylates, ethanolamines, and polyethylene glycol. Ethylene glycol itself is classified into monoethylene glycol, diethylene glycol, and triethylene glycol. This comprehensive segmentation highlights the diverse applications and supply routes within the market.

Current Trends and Innovation Directions Shaping the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

Leading companies in this sector are adopting advanced strategies to secure ethylene supply and enhance feedstock reliability, which is vital to maintaining stable production and supporting downstream chemical manufacturing. For instance, in October 2025, US-based Dow and ethylene glycol producer MEGlobal expanded their long-term ethylene supply agreement. Dow's provision of ethylene from its Gulf Coast facilities to MEGlobal reinforces ethylene feedstock security and supports the steady manufacture of ethylene glycol. Such strategic partnerships contribute to supply chain resilience and production continuity in this vital chemical market.

Additional Trends Influencing Market Dynamics

Besides supply security, the industry is witnessing ongoing advances in catalyst technologies, feedstock diversification, process optimization, and safety enhancements. These innovations aim to improve production efficiency, reduce environmental impact, and increase the sustainability of ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol manufacturing processes, positioning the market to meet future demand more effectively.

Geographical Insights Highlighting Growth Hotspots in the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

As of 2025, Asia-Pacific stands as the largest regional market for ethylene oxide and ethylene glycol, and it is expected to lead growth in the upcoming years. The report also covers other key regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The significant expansion in Asia-Pacific is driven by rapid industrialization, growing manufacturing sectors, and increasing consumption across various end-use industries.

Top Industry Players Steering Progress in the Ethylene Oxide and Ethylene Glycol Market

The market is dominated by major global companies such as China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, ExxonMobil Corporation, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Shell plc, Dow Inc., PetroChina Company Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, BASF SE, Formosa Plastics Corporation, INEOS Group Holdings S.A., Hengli Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Lotte Chemical Corporation, PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Sadara Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, Satellite Chemical Co. Ltd., Tongkun Group Co. Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., India Glycols Limited, Oriental Union Chemical Corporation, and Shazand Petrochemical Company. These corporations are instrumental in driving innovation, increasing production capacities, and expanding the market reach globally.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn:

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Ethylene Oxide And Ethylene Glycol Market Revenue To Cross $63.83 Billion By 2030 Supported By Rising Demand News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 26, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.