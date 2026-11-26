“Every Step Counts” campaign visual from Building a Legacy at OMGAD 2026 | Miral Champions, the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards Gold-winning project by Miral and Atheer by Miral (Media House).

Documentary by Atheer by Miral recognized for capturing the personal journeys and human connections behind the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Following the announcement of the full results for the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards: Season 2, Miral and Atheer by Miral (Media House) have been named a Gold Winner for Building a Legacy at OMGAD 2026 | Miral Champions in Video – Documentary.

The MUSE Creative Awards recognizes outstanding work across advertising, digital media, video, branded content, strategic communications, and other creative disciplines. More than 14,000 submissions were received across the MUSE Awards during Season 2.

As the Official Destination Partner of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, Miral developed a multi-phase campaign culminating in a five-minute documentary created by its in-house creative studio, Atheer by Miral. Instead of relying on athletes, ambassadors, or influencers, the film places Miral employees and their lived experiences at the center of its story.

Hosted in the Middle East for the first time, the Games welcomed more than 25,000 participants from around the world. Combining personal reflections, cinematic visuals, and immersive competition footage, the documentary follows the journey from preparation and anticipation to participation and achievement.

By focusing on participation rather than medals, Building a Legacy at OMGAD 2026 | Miral Champions explores the courage, resilience, and human connections that give sport meaning at every age. The film transforms Miral's destination partnership into a human-centered story extending beyond the event itself.

Recognition Through an International Creative Jury

Season 2 submissions were reviewed by an international jury of 222 professionals from 39 countries. Through a structured blind judging process, entries were evaluated on the strength of their ideas, execution, and overall achievement, without regard to company size, reputation, or market visibility.

Notable Achievement in the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards: Season 2:

1. Video – Documentary

“Work earns lasting recognition when its value extends beyond the moment it is introduced,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of the International Awards Associate (IAA).

View Miral and Atheer by Miral's award-winning entry:

winner-info?id=238544

For further information, please contact Miral at....

About Miral

Miral is a leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, contributing to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and the Emirate's economic diversification. Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and for overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, its portfolio spans entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, Miral Experiences, and Yas Asset Management.

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About MUSE Creative Awards

The MUSE Creative Awards is an international competition recognizing outstanding achievement across advertising, digital media, video, branded content, marketing, communications, and related creative disciplines. The program celebrates professionals, agencies, studios, brands, and organizations whose work demonstrates clear ideas and purposeful execution.

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Miral Secures Gold Recognition at the 2026 MUSE Creative Awards for Building a Legacy at OMGAD 2026 | Miral Champions News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc November 26, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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