Israeli Finance Ministry figures show U.S. buyers remained the largest foreign purchaser group in the first quarter of 2026. Av-Gad Group and U.S. Prime Realty

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American buyers continued to account for nearly half of foreign residential property purchases in Israel during the first quarter of 2026, according to figures from the Israeli Ministry of Finance, highlighting the continued importance of the U.S. market to Israel's residential property sector.U.S. passport holders purchased 238 apartments between January and March 2026, representing approximately 49% of purchases by foreign residents. That compared with approximately 60% in the same period of 2025, when American buyers acquired 248 apartments.European purchasing activity increased over the same period. French nationals purchased 130 apartments, compared with 84 in the first quarter of 2025, while British buyers acquired 57, up from 37. Together, buyers from the United States, France and the United Kingdom accounted for approximately 87% of foreign residential property purchases.Dollar Movement and Changing Market ConditionsCurrency movements have also influenced the purchasing power of international buyers.Following a period of weakness earlier in 2026, the U.S. dollar strengthened against the Israeli shekel during the subsequent months. Historical exchange-rate data shows the dollar moving from approximately NIS 2.98 in late August to around NIS 3.34 on November 20, an increase of roughly 12.2% in the dollar's value against the shekel.This more recent movement represents a change from the earlier period examined in the Finance Ministry's first-quarter analysis, which reported that the dollar had depreciated by approximately 13.6% against the shekel over the relevant comparison period. The two figures refer to different time periods and should not be confused.For American buyers considering property in Israel, exchange-rate movements can affect the dollar cost of a purchase, making it important to understand currency exposure and available financing options before committing to a transaction.Jerusalem Remains a Key Destination for American BuyersThe Finance Ministry's first-quarter analysis also identified Jerusalem as the leading destination for American property purchases.Approximately 52.5% of U.S. buyers' purchases during the quarter took place in Jerusalem, representing 125 apartments. Netanya followed with 27 purchases, while Beit Shemesh recorded 24. Kiryat Gat and Tel Aviv recorded 11 and 10 purchases, respectively.The report also found that approximately 60% of the apartments purchased by Americans in Jerusalem were newly built homes. The median purchase price was approximately NIS 5.1 million, according to the figures reported at the time.Against this background, Av-Gad Group and U.S. Prime Realty are working together to introduce American buyers to residential opportunities in Israel. Their initial U.S. marketing focus includes developments in Bat Yam, Tel Aviv and Ra'anana.In Bat Yam, the companies are presenting a luxury residential tower located approximately a five-minute walk from the sea. The project is intended to give prospective buyers an opportunity to explore residential property in one of the coastal areas near Tel Aviv.The companies also expect to begin offering apartments in Jerusalem in the second quarter of 2027. Prospective buyers interested in these future opportunities can already register to join the waiting list and receive information as it becomes available.Helping American Buyers Understand the Israeli Purchase ProcessBuying property in another country can involve unfamiliar legal requirements, financing arrangements, documentation and communication with multiple parties. For Americans considering a home in Israel, understanding each stage of the process is an important part of making an informed decision.Through their working relationship, Av-Gad Group and U.S. Prime Realty aim to provide American buyers with a more accessible point of contact in the United States while helping them explore Av-Gad's Israeli residential properties.U.S. Prime Realty can help prospective buyers understand the general purchase process, obtain information about available properties, and connect with appropriate Israeli legal and financing professionals. The brokerage can also help coordinate communication and follow-up with Av-Gad Group, legal representatives, financing professionals and other parties involved in a transaction.Understanding Buyer Rights, Taxes and FinancingLegal and financial preparation remains particularly important for overseas purchasers.Israel's Sale (Apartments) (Protecting the Investment of Purchasers) Law of 1974 provides protections for buyers purchasing newly constructed homes. Among other provisions, the law generally restricts developers from receiving payments exceeding 7% of the purchase price unless an approved form of security is provided.Bank guarantees and insurance policies are among the permitted security mechanisms. Buyers should have an independent Israeli real estate lawyer review the purchase agreement, payment arrangements, applicable guarantees and tax obligations before signing.To help prospective buyers become more familiar with these issues, U.S. Prime Realty is planning a free online seminar titled“Behind the Process: Understanding Real Estate in Israel.”The seminar is scheduled for December 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern, subject to confirmation of the date on the registration page. The session is intended to explain key aspects of buying property in Israel, including buyer rights and taxes, financing options, the Israeli real estate market, the purchase and construction process, and important dos and don'ts for overseas purchasers.Registration is available at:The seminar is designed as an educational session for people in the United States who want to understand how purchasing a home in Israel works before taking any further steps.A U.S. Point of Contact for Israeli Property OpportunitiesAv-Gad Group and U.S. Prime Realty say their collaboration is intended to make Israeli residential property opportunities more accessible to American buyers by combining the developer's local projects with a U.S.-based brokerage relationship.Sources1. Israeli Ministry of Finance, Chief Economist's Office – March 2026 Residential Real Estate Review:2. The Times of Israel –“Weakening Dollar Cools US Demand for Israeli Property; French, British Buyers Surge”:3. Ynetnews –“Half of Foreign Homebuyers in Israel Are Americans: Here's Where They Buy”:4. Buyitinisrael / Nadlan Center –“Americans Buying in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh”:5. Historical USD/ILS exchange rates – Bank of England reference-rate data:6. Nefesh B'Nefesh – Buying an Apartment on Paper: Protect Your Money:7. U.S. Prime Realty –“Behind the Process: Understanding Real Estate in Israel” seminar information:8. Av-Gad Group:

Isbely Glazer

U.S. Prime Realty LLC

+1 239-513-0011

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook



TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Americans Continue to Represent Nearly Half of Foreign Homebuyers in Israel as Av-Gad Expands Its U.S. Reach News Provided By U.S. Prime Realty LLC November 26, 2026, 14:02 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.