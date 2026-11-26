WI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Savannah Jo Reeves, Marketing and Graphic Design Manager at Trillium Commercial Realty and Owner of Reeves Design & Serenity Living, Helps Businesses Build Strong Brands While Inspiring Wellness and Community ConnectionEau Claire, Wisconsin – Savannah Jo Reeves is a graphic designer, marketing professional, and creative entrepreneur who owns and operates Reeves Design in her home city of Eau Claire. She serves as Marketing and Graphic Design Manager at Trillium Commercial Realty, where she develops and executes marketing strategies that support commercial real estate listings, investment properties, and corporate branding initiatives. Her expertise covers branding, digital marketing, website design, social media strategy, and visual storytelling. With a creative background that spans high jewelry, architecture, interior design, and real estate, Savannah brings a broad perspective to every project. She helps businesses establish and strengthen their presence in ways that feel cohesive and true to their goals.Savannah began her career in graphic design after earning a Bachelor of Arts in Graphic Communications from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She complemented her degree with certifications in photography, interior design, and fashion design, giving her a versatile toolkit for visual work. Through Reeves Design, she partners with businesses to create cohesive brand identities, marketing materials, and design solutions tailored to their needs. Her specialties include building digital presence, managing social media, and designing websites. That combination of strategy and artistry allows her to serve clients across many industries.Her creativity also extends into the world of wellness. Savannah is the founder of Serenity Living, a natural healing and energy wellness business. As a Reiki Master and yin yoga teacher, she shares practices such as meditation, mindfulness, and restorative wellness techniques. Her focus is to share practical nervous system support to help others to feel a sincere emotion of peace. This work reflects her belief that balance and self-awareness support both personal fulfillment and professional growth.Her growing wellness brand, Serenity Living, offers resources designed to inspire personal growth and inner well-being, including guided meditations, courses focused on self-peace, and insightful writings that encourage individuals to nurture their inner wellness. Through her Serenity Living podcast and YouTube channel, Savannah also makes inspiring content available for free, helping others discover greater peace, balance, and personal fulfillment. Learn more at .Savannah attributes her success to recognizing and honoring her gifts while remaining committed to fulfilling her purpose. Staying aligned with her values, personal truths, and aspirations has allowed her to make intentional decisions that reflect who she is and the impact she hopes to create. She holds that dreams are given with purpose, and that listening to those inner callings and pursuing them with dedication, authenticity, and perseverance leads to meaningful success. Choosing work that lets her creativity and unique talents make a difference has been central to that path.The best career advice she has received centers on maintaining confidentiality and building lasting relationships grounded in trust and respect. Savannah has learned that strong professional relationships are invaluable and that client connections should always be nurtured and appreciated. By honoring commitments, protecting confidentiality, and never taking relationships for granted, she has built a foundation of trust that supports long-term success.For young women entering her industry, Savannah recommends starting with a clear understanding of who they are at their core. She encourages them to embrace their individuality rather than replicating the paths or styles of others. Developing their own strengths, confidence, and authentic voice, she explains, is what allows them to stand out. She urges them to show up fully as themselves and, when obstacles keep them from stepping into their confidence, to take the time to address and overcome those barriers. In doing so, they free themselves to share their unique talents, perspective, and gifts with the world.When she looks at her field, Savannah sees significant opportunities. She values the chance to connect with influential leaders in commercial development, business growth, and land development while contributing to projects that positively shape the future of her city and its communities. Nonprofit initiatives, professional networks, and collaborative work groups give her room to help create meaningful change both professionally and socially. She also sees a distinctive opportunity to support businesses by strengthening their digital presence, while bringing positive energy, authentic connection, and community-focused impact to the work happening offline.Authenticity and self-awareness stand at the heart of her values. Savannah places great importance on recognizing the unique gifts and talents each person brings to the world. In her view, everyone has valuable strengths, and true fulfillment comes from finding environments where those natural abilities are appreciated and can make an impact. Embracing individuality and using one's talents with purpose, she says, allows people to contribute their best selves to those around them.Community involvement is a meaningful part of her life. Savannah is a member of the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce and volunteers at a local nature reserve, including Beaver Creek Reserve, where she supports environmental sustainability efforts and helps empower children through art, science, and nature education. Her volunteer work also includes RYLA, the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, as well as Neighborhood Table and Unity Church in Milwaukee. These commitments reflect her dedication to personal growth and to the well-being of the people and places she cares about.Through her design work, her wellness practice, and her service to others, Savannah shows how creativity and purpose can strengthen both businesses and communities. Her belief that people thrive when they embrace their authentic strengths shapes every brand she builds and every connection she nurtures. Savannah Jo Reeves continues to create work that helps others shine while inspiring positive change in the communities she calls home.Learn More about Savannah Jo Reeves:Through her Influential Women profile: andInfluential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Acknowledges Savannah Jo Reeves: Creative Branding, Authentic Purpose, and Community-Focused Design News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 14:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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