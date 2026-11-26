OK, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Erica Elliott, CEO and Brain Code StrategistTM of WarriorHeart Healing Hearts, LLC, Blends Behavioral Science, Trauma Expertise, and Holistic Principles to Help People and Organizations Unlock Their Highest PotentialHarrah, Oklahoma – Erica Elliott is a leadership and behavioral science consultant, Brain Code StrategistTM, keynote speaker, and international bestselling author whose career spans more than 35 years in counseling, leadership development, management, trauma recovery, and evidence-based neuroscience and holistic transformation. She serves as CEO of WarriorHeart Healing Hearts, LLC, the company she founded, a co-founder of Oklahoma Hotspots Media – that she started with her daughter Ashley Van Meter, she is one of the co-founders of Healing in Truth Retreat, and she also is the co-founder of WarriorHeart Travels with her husband where they do scuba and adventure traveling retreats. Her credentials include an MS with the LPC, CIMHP, CTT, CTFT, CBHP, and C-EMDRIA designations, as well as training in NLP, Hypnotherapy, Gottman, RTT, REBT, leadership and so much more. Erica specializes in helping individuals and organizations overcome limiting beliefs, strengthen resilience, and reach their highest potential. Her work is rooted in research as she takes individuals through assessments to fine-tune each important leadership area. Her work is grounded in four pillars: Remember, Renew, Rewire and Rise, using the BĒMS FormulaTM for The Masterpiece MethodTM. Her approach combines neuroscience, behavioral science, faith principles, and holistic practices to guide people toward greater confidence, clarity, and sustainable success.Erica's career began in the U.S. military, where she served as a Behavioral Science Specialist and Medic. She retired from the federal service where she was providing trauma counseling and support for combat veterans, first responders, and their families as well as being a clinical supervisor and trainer for the Vet Center, while also maintaining her own business. Over the years, she has worked with military installations, government agencies, police and fire departments, universities, organizations, churches, and leadership teams. Her training covers resilience, mental health, communication, marriage and family, burnout, nervous system regulation, neuroscience, behavioral science, identity shift, and leadership effectiveness.Erica earned a Master of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from Southern Nazarene University, graduating with honors. She is a Licensed Counselor and maintains advanced certifications in trauma therapy, brain health, integrative medicine, EMDR, somatic approaches, and other evidence-based therapeutic modalities. She is also a Certified Prevention and Relationship Enhancement Program Therapist. She holds Human Subjects Research and IRB Certification and provides MYS and DISC behavioral insight assessments. She is also a member of Sheconomy and EWomen Network.Her tagline holds that the brain is the key to a person's currency, confidence, and connections. She believes it is not only about knowing tools that make you better but understanding how the brain works and coding in those tools so you begin to function at the highest capacity with new automated responses to work smarter, not harder. It is also imperative to remove the unconscious blocks many have that get in the way of their next level of success. Think of it like this... Sarah (could be anyone) knows she's meant for more, but every time she's almost to that next level, she slides backwards. Each time feeling defeated, frustrated, and confused. That's not because she's not smart enough; it's because there is an unconscious block bringing her down to the level of an unconscious belief that got wired long ago. Rewiring through removing the old patterns and coding in the new beliefs sets her up to soar to that next level. Through this framework, she helps people rewire their thinking, heal from past experiences and unconscious limiting beliefs, and become the masterpiece they were created to be. Clients report major shifts after one session with her. Her areas of specialty extend to executive coaching, brain health and neuroplasticity, energy and physiology, neurodiversity, neuro-linguistic programming, and behavioral insight.Writing has become another powerful channel for her message. Erica first self-published a book that reached bestseller status in several categories. She was then picked up by a publisher and became an international bestseller in 18 categories across multiple countries. Today she has contributed to more than 25 bestselling books and anthologies. As a publishing partner, she helps others share their stories through solo and co-authored books, and she is currently seeking co-authors for several upcoming projects. She has two books coming out in 2027 Influencing for Impact: How Creators and Business Owners Grow Their Brand, Business, and Community and Brain Coding Resilience Tools: For First Responders (Police, Firefighters, EMTs & Dispatchers), Veterans, and Their Families.As a sought-after keynote speaker, Erica empowers leaders, entrepreneurs, women, and communities through workshops focused on confidence, resilience, neuroscience rewiring, purpose, relationships, and personal growth. One highlight was a Kick A$$ Confidence workshop that she and her team created for young women in Oklahoma, sponsored by the Lively Hotel Conference Center. There she shared how confidence serves as the key to creating more currency. She describes sharing evidence-based neuroscience tools as work she truly loves, because it helps people move to their next level of success.Erica attributes her success first to God, who she says has guided her through the years by way of spiritual principles and by leading her to the many mentors who helped shape her leadership skills. She also credits a commitment to lifelong learning through reading, education, and meditation. The best career advice she ever received was that a person never fails unless she stops trying.For young women entering her industry, Erica offers a clear message: the only real limit is the one they place on themselves. She encourages them to understand that the brain holds the key to currency, confidence, and connections. When they learn to use their mind in the right way, she explains, everything else begins to fall into place. The path will still include trials and setbacks, but those experiences can become the very means by which they learn to overcome the storms life brings.Looking at her field, Erica sees one of the greatest challenges as helping people sustain their energy without burning out. The subject is personal for her. A few years ago she experienced a brain injury and body crash after having COVID, and she recognizes that overperforming and not resting when her body needed it, played a part in that period of her life. That experience deepened her commitment to teaching others about balance, regulation, and sustainable performance. At the same time, she views virtual platforms as one of today's greatest opportunities, since they make it possible to create a global impact from anywhere.Her values guide everything she does. Erica names people, honesty, truth, integrity, and tenacity as the principles at her core. She believes that everyone is intricately connected, and that remembering this connection matters as people work to help one another and build a better world.Giving back is part of her formula as a leader. Erica believes strongly in contributing to communities and to the world, encouraging others to work together to change the legacy for generations to come. She offers free monthly workshops, both virtually and in person, in her community and abroad, sharing neuroscience tools that help people remember, renew, rewire, and rise collectively. She also volunteers with community initiatives that build resilience, confidence, and leadership skills.From her early service as a military Behavioral Science Specialist to her role as an international bestselling author, speaker, consultant, counselor and coach, Erica has spent decades helping people heal and lead with greater clarity. Through her teaching, writing, and community outreach, Erica Elliott is helping people everywhere discover that learning tools to guide and rewire the mind can become the foundation for a confident, connected, and purposeful life.Learn More about Erica Elliott:Through her Influential Women profile: or through WarriorHeart Healing Hearts, LLC,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Erica Elliott, Helps Leaders Rewire Their Minds and Rise Through Neuroscience, Resilience, and Faith News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 14:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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