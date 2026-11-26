CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Karen Eliason, Senior Environmental Consultant and Industrial Hygienist With Higgins & Associates, LLC, Brings More Than Two Decades of Technical Expertise to Environmental Compliance and Workplace SafetyLittleton, Colorado – Karen Eliason is a senior environmental consultant and industrial hygienist with more than 21 years of experience helping organizations manage environmental compliance, workplace safety, and industrial hygiene challenges. As a Project Specialist with Higgins & Associates, LLC, she leads a diverse portfolio that includes Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, containment design, spill prevention planning, indoor air quality assessments, asbestos and lead inspections, water intrusion investigations, and industrial hygiene monitoring. She has worked on projects in nearly every state across the country. Karen is recognized for her technical expertise, attention to detail, and commitment to protecting both people and the environment.Karen earned a Bachelor of Science in Earth System Science and Policy from California State University, Monterey Bay, building a strong foundation in environmental science and mathematics. She went on to complete a Master of Science in Environmental Science at the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Over the course of her career, she has contributed to emergency response efforts for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, refinery turnarounds, Superfund site remediation, and hospital containment design. She has also conducted environmental assessments for commercial, industrial, and government clients. Karen is a qualified Environmental Professional for Phase I Environmental Site Assessments, holds a 40-hour HAZWOPER certification, and is a licensed lead and asbestos inspector. She is an active member of APIC, CAHED, and ACGIH.Karen attributes much of her success to her father, who motivated her to pursue science and math and was always ready to help with her questions. His work ethic and encouragement shaped her outlook on her profession. She also counts herself part of a generation inspired by strong women in science and leadership. The best career advice she has received is to stay open to new ideas and opportunities and never feel bad about asking questions. She has carried that openness and curiosity into every stage of her career, which has been shaped by a strong commitment to integrity, continuous learning, and service.For young women entering environmental consulting, Karen offers practical guidance. She encourages students to take as many internships as they can, and to try different kinds, since that is the best way to learn whether the work truly suits them. Those who enter the field should be ready for long days, time in the heat, and the need to figure out what a situation requires. She urges them to keep pursuing their goals and keep educating themselves, to prioritize safety, and, as women, to stay aware of their surroundings while respecting their environment.Karen sees both challenges and opportunities in her industry. Regulatory changes under the current administration can make it harder for professionals to do their jobs. At the same time, she is encouraged by ever-improving technology and by a growing public awareness that the environment matters. She describes environmental consulting as a growing field with plenty of opportunity, particularly as demand rises for infection preventionists and industrial hygienists.Integrity is the value Karen holds above all. She believes in honest reporting, never fudging numbers, and owning up to mistakes so they can be fixed and learned from. She sees this kind of accountability as essential to long-term success in environmental consulting. She also values having a strong group of people who have her back. Beyond her professional responsibilities, she gives back through volunteer work with the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation and Ability Connections, including its charity clay shoot, supporting causes that improve lives and strengthen communities. She is passionate about mentoring the next generation of environmental professionals and encouraging them to embrace challenging opportunities.Through her technical skill, her honesty, and her generosity toward others, Karen has built a career defined by accountability and care. Her work helps keep workplaces safe and communities healthy across the nation. Karen Eliason stands as an example of how integrity and continuous learning can protect both people and the planet for years to come.Learn More about Karen Eliason:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Karen Eliason, Protects People and the Environment Through Integrity, Expertise, & Lifelong Learning News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 14:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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