FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Bible Teacher, Author, and Women's Conference Speaker, Mentor Leads Donna Aust Ministries With a Commitment to Helping Women Grow in Their Knowledge of Scripture and Their Relationship With ChristDonna Aust Helps Women Understand Scripture and Grow in Their FaithVero Beach, Florida - Donna Aust is a Christian author, Bible teacher, conference speaker, and mentor who helps women understand Scripture and deepen their relationship with Christ. Through Donna Aust Ministries, she helps women see how the context of a Bible passage shapes its meaning and how that meaning applies to everyday life.Before Donna began teaching the Bible, she taught in two very different settings: corporate classrooms and a karate studio. As a corporate trainer at KPMG, she developed training materials and traveled around the country teaching management and leadership skills. Outside of work, she earned a black belt in karate and went on to teach for twelve years. In both settings, she learned to break a skill down, explain why it mattered, and help someone put it into practice.After coming to faith in Christ, Donna eventually stepped away from corporate training and teaching karate to start a family and devote more time to studying and teaching the Bible. She had already earned a master's degree in organizational psychology. Her desire to understand Scripture more deeply led her to seminary, where she earned a second master's degree, this time in theological studies.She began leading women's Bible studies in her home and teaching in her local church. Those experiences laid the foundation for Donna Aust Ministries and for her first book, When Hope Comes: Discovering God's Character and Our True Identity Through the Book of Ruth. In it, she explores suffering, hope, redemption, and God's providence through the story of Ruth and Naomi. The book has led to invitations to speak at women's conferences and on podcasts.When Hope Comes - A Bible Study on RuthDonna's forthcoming eight-session Bible study is a companion to her book and is designed for women to work through together. It follows Ruth and Naomi through loss, uncertainty, and unexpected provision. Along the way, Donna invites women to explore the story in its historical and cultural setting, wrestle with its harder passages, and consider what it means to trust God when they can't yet see what He's doing.A free version will be available online to subscribers of Living Theology with Donna on Substack, where Donna writes regularly about Scripture and everyday faith. A print edition will also be available for purchase.Donna measures success by how faithfully she does the work God has given her. When fear or anxiety makes it hard to keep going, she returns to Christ's words to Paul in 2 Corinthians 12:9 about grace being sufficient and power being made perfect in weakness. She also takes heart in Paul's assurance in Philippians 1:6 that God will carry to completion the good work He has begun. For Donna, that means working diligently, honoring God in the process, and trusting Him with the outcome.When young women ask her about going into ministry, Donna starts with what happens away from the platform. Make time for prayer. Open Scripture for your own nourishment. Stay close to Jesus. She points them to the vine and the branches in John 15, where Jesus reminds His followers that their ability to bear fruit comes from abiding in Him. Her advice is to serve an audience of One, use the gifts He's given you, and find joy in the work He puts before you today.Donna wants her faith to show up in how she keeps her word, speaks honestly, and responds when life gets tough. She's noticed how hard it is to be critical and thankful at the same time. When she catches herself dwelling on what went wrong, she looks for something she can thank God for.Much of what Donna values most is close to home. She and her husband, Stuart, have four grown sons, three daughters-in-law, and six grandchildren, who call her Nonna. Whether she's spending time with family, opening Scripture with women around a table, or speaking at a conference, she looks for ways to invest in the women God has placed in her life and share the hope she's found in Christ.Learn More about Donna Aust:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Donna Aust Ministries,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Donna Aust, Spotlighted by Influential Women, Guides Women Toward Deeper Faith Through Scripture, Teaching, and Hope News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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