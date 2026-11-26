IL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Senior Research Neuroscientist at Microstructure Imaging Inc. (MICSI) Develops and Validates Clinical-Grade Imaging Technologies for Alzheimer's Disease and Other Neurological ConditionsChicago, Illinois – Caroline Szujewski is a Senior Research Neuroscientist whose fascination with the brain began at age 16, when she took her first neuroscience course in high school. That early curiosity grew into a sustained academic and professional path spanning 16 years of studying, conducting, and translating neuroscience research. Today, Caroline holds a PhD and works at Microstructure Imaging Inc. (MICSI), where she develops and validates clinical-grade neuroimaging technologies for neurological disease. Her work centers on MRI- and PET-based methods, particularly for Alzheimer's disease.Caroline earned her bachelor's degree in Neuroscience from the University of Southern California. Her early research there included human neuroimaging and structural MRI analysis in cohorts with Mild Cognitive Impairment and Alzheimer's disease, along with systems neuroscience research examining the neural control of behavior. She later worked in neurological surgery at Loyola University Medical Center, conducting clinical outcomes research across a range of neurosurgical conditions. These experiences broadened her perspective from basic and computational neuroscience to clinically oriented research. They also reinforced her conviction that better scientific tools improve patient care.She went on to earn her PhD in Neurobiology from the University of Chicago. Her doctoral research focused on the neural circuitry underlying opioid-induced respiratory depression, repeated opioid exposure, and overdose susceptibility. Combining experimental neuroscience, circuit-level analysis, quantitative data analysis, and study design, that work further sharpened her interest in understanding disease mechanisms and in turning complex biological findings into clinically meaningful insight.At MICSI, Caroline's responsibilities span quantitative image analysis, algorithm development, statistical validation, clinical study design, image quality assessment, and regulatory-oriented product validation. As an early member of the company, she has gained firsthand experience with the scientific and operational challenges of building a biotechnology company. Her interest in biotechnology reaches beyond the laboratory as well. Through venture-focused programs including the George Shultz Innovation Fund and SmartHealth Catalyzer, she has evaluated early-stage healthcare and life science companies, assessing scientific merit, clinical need, market opportunity, and commercialization potential. She is especially drawn to the intersection of science, entrepreneurship, and investment, and to identifying technologies that can meaningfully improve healthcare.Caroline attributes much of her success to the unwavering support of her parents. They recognized her strengths and interests early, encouraged her education and academic pursuits, and always helped her feel capable and confident. That encouragement carried special weight for a woman pursuing a career in science, where confidence in one's own abilities can make a lasting difference. The best career advice she ever received came during a study-abroad experience in Santiago, Chile. While she was struggling with a language barrier, a professor told her in Spanish that she was going to win. The message reminded her to keep moving forward despite uncertainty and setbacks, and she still carries it with her as a call to work hard, stay persistent, keep learning, and trust that she will eventually reach her goals.For young women entering her industry, Caroline advises against being intimidated by the loudest voice in the room. In her view, confidence and volume are not the same as being right. She encourages women to play to their strengths, listen carefully, and speak up when they have something important to say. Above all, she reminds them that anyone who has earned a place in the room belongs there.Caroline sees both a significant challenge and a compelling opportunity in biotechnology today. For startups, bringing a healthcare technology through development, regulatory clearance, and commercialization demands substantial upfront capital and time. Navigating the difficult stretch often called the valley of death, before meaningful revenue arrives, is one of the field's hardest tests. Yet she views that same difficulty as what makes the work exciting, because strong science and creative problem-solving can ultimately produce technologies that meaningfully improve patient care.Curiosity and a genuine desire to keep learning motivate Caroline far more than external measures of success. In her personal life, she tries to stay present, notice the small things, and make time to appreciate what is around her rather than always looking ahead to what comes next. She also values mentorship, science education, and community involvement. Caroline serves as Sponsorship Co-Chair for the Chicago Chapter of Women In Bio, a role she took on after previously serving on its Sponsorship Committee. She has volunteered with educational and local service organizations, including Misericordia Heart of Mercy and Splash! Chicago.From a high school classroom to the frontier of clinical neuroimaging, Caroline's path reflects a steady commitment to understanding the brain and putting that knowledge to work for patients. Through rigorous science, thoughtful mentorship, and a belief that every qualified voice deserves to be heard, Caroline Szujewski is helping shape a future in which better tools lead to better care for people facing neurological disease.Learn More about Caroline Szujewski:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Caroline Szujewski Advancing Clinical Neuroimaging And Translating Brain Science Into Patient Care News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 14:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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