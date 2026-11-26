MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra remembered all those who lost their lives in the unfortunate 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the bravehearts who ended up giving their all to protect the citizens during the attack, PeeCee wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Remembering the lives lost and the heroes who gave everything on 26/11. (sic)."

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists launched a coordinated assault on the Taj Hotel, Oberoi, CST, Leopold Cafe, and Nariman House, among other locations in Mumbai, leaving 166 people dead and 238 injured during the 60-hour siege. 9 out of the 10 attackers were eliminated by security forces, while Ajmal Kasab was convicted and hanged in 2012.

Apart from Priyanka, actress Bhumi Pednekar also paid a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and victims of the 26/11 attack. The 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' actress said that these attacks were not only on Mumbai but on India.

While speaking to the media, Bhumi called November 26, 2008, 'a dark day which halted the city'.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actress said,“I would like to say that all our martyrs, Mumbai police officers, our armed forces, survivors, frontline responders, and all the citizens of Mumbai who have spent such a dark day, and I am also from Mumbai, I was born here, I have Mumbai in my heart. I think the attack on 26/11 was not only on Mumbai, but on our country”.

“But the most beautiful thing about our country is that wherever we see hatred, we will turn it into love, we will turn it into hope. And even today, where we remember all those martyrs, we remember all those people who lost their lives, their families, I bow my head and say that your stories, what happened to you, will never be forgotten. And we will fill the world with so much love that there will be no place for hatred. There will be no space for terrorism in the world”, Bhumi added.