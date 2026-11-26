MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) In a major step toward streamlining property ownership and bringing transparency to real estate transactions, the Maharashtra government on Thursday proposed the introduction of Vertical Property Cards (flat-wise Record of Rights) across the state, announced revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Currently, while land ownership in Maharashtra is documented via the 7/12 extract in rural areas and Property Cards in city survey limits, there is no clear, uniform statewide system to independently record the rights of individual apartment owners. To bridge this gap, the state has drafted the Preparation and Maintenance of Record of Rights and Registers of Apartments in Buildings Rules, 2026, under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code, 1966.

Minister Bawankule told reporters that under the new framework, authorities will first create a primary record for the building and its common areas-such as open spaces and internal roads-followed by independent supplementary records for each eligible flat. Every individual apartment will be assigned a unique identification number. The proposed documentation formats vary by jurisdiction.

For City Survey areas form D-1 for the building and form D-2 for individual flats wll be required. In rural and other areas Form I-A (Village Form 7-C) for the building and Form I-B (Village Form 7-D) for individual flats will be needed. Each flat-wise record will capture the apartment number, owner's name, sanctioned area, associated rights, and any existing encumbrances. Entries will be strictly verified against approved building plans, relevant certificates, and registered documents, remaining within the limits of the final sanctioned layout, said the minister.

According to the minister, records for new projects will be initiated based on the Commencement Certificate issued by the competent planning authority, while existing buildings will require an Occupancy Certificate and registered ownership documents.

Landowners, promoters, developers, flat owners, or authorised representatives of housing societies can apply for the cards by submitting relevant title deeds, conveyance or deemed conveyance documents, and approved plans. Bank loans, mortgages, property tax arrears, society dues, court restrictions, and government liabilities will be recorded at the individual flat level based on verified information or orders from competent authorities. In cases of building demolition, redevelopment, or reconstruction, older entries will be closed or updated as per regulations, and fresh records will be generated based on the newly sanctioned plans, informed the minister.

''The government plans to develop an integrated online system covering the entire lifecycle-from application submission and automated scrutiny to site verification, approval, and the issuance of digitally signed cards. To ensure real-time data exchange, the platform will feature API-based integration connecting the Land Records system with the Department of Registration and Stamps, Cooperative Department, local self-government bodies, planning authorities, and MahaRERA," said Minister Bawankule.

To oversee administrative coordination and suggest necessary amendments to cooperative, apartment ownership, municipal, and town planning laws, an inter-departmental committee and a dedicated State Project Management Unit (SPMU) at the Settlement Commissioner's office have been proposed, he stated.

Minister Bawankule said that the state government will invite public objections and suggestions on the draft rules for a 30-day period. Following review and finalisation, the system will undergo a pilot rollout before expanding across Maharashtra in phases. Once implemented, the Vertical Property Card is expected to simplify property verification, ease home loan and resale processes, curb real estate fraud and disputes, and keep government land records continuously updated, he added.