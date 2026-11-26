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The November selloff across precious metals has extended a correction that few would have envisaged at the start of the year. Year-to-date losses have now reached 19% for gold, 43% for silver and 39% for platinum. Dollar strength, an energy-driven inflation shock that has raised interest rate expectations and thereby the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, turmoil across AI-related stocks and deeply negative momentum have combined to drive a broad reduction in risk exposure.

However, with prices increasingly stretched to the downside, speculative positioning substantially reduced and a historically favourable seasonal window approaching, it is worth considering what could interrupt the selling and potentially trigger a recovery.

Perhaps the most striking illustration of this year's dramatic reversal is gold's relationship with its 200-day moving average, a widely followed indicator of the underlying price trend.

Back in January, following an extraordinary rally, gold traded around 45% above its 200-day moving average, the largest positive deviation since the 1970s. Fast forward ten months, and this week gold traded 20% below that same moving average, the largest negative deviation since June 2013.

The subsequent 37% slump from January's record high represents gold's biggest drawdown within a 12-month period since the early 1980s. For comparison, during the 2008 global financial crisis, gold also traded around 20% below its 200-day moving average as investors scrambled for liquidity, while the largest negative deviation in recent decades was around 27% in 1981.

These historical comparisons highlight the exceptional nature of the current correction. They also serve as a reminder that gold's safe-haven credentials do not necessarily protect it during periods of acute liquidity stress.

The dash for cash, dollar strength, the AI calamity and deeply negative momentum remain powerful forces that, for now, are overriding almost everything else. Prices have broken levels that few thought possible, leaving plenty of traders and investors nursing painful losses, compounded by the turmoil in equities.

Gold's deep liquidity, normally one of its greatest strengths, can temporarily become a weakness when investors need to raise cash, meet margin calls or reduce overall portfolio risk. Silver and platinum face the additional headwind of their industrial exposure as concerns about global growth and the sustainability of AI-related investment intensify.

Simply put, this is not a particularly favourable environment for risk-taking, especially as we approach year-end, when the appetite for establishing fresh positions tends to fade.

Besides the growing pains across AI-related stocks, inflation and the Federal Reserve's response remain the biggest obstacles to a sustained recovery.

While another rate hike looks increasingly likely, we remain less convinced about the need for the series of increases currently being priced in by the market. Strip out the AI-driven investment boom, and the underlying US economy looks considerably less impressive. Should that engine begin to sputter, the Fed may eventually find itself facing a very different set of economic challenges.

The recent decline in refined fuel prices, particularly diesel, combined with a potential slowdown in AI-related investment and the negative wealth effect from falling equity markets, could eventually help alleviate inflation pressures.

Any evidence of easing inflation could challenge the market's hawkish rate expectations and ultimately prompt a shift in the Fed's policy stance, potentially easing two major headwinds for precious metals: dollar strength and elevated real yields.

While the macroeconomic environment has turned decisively against precious metals, several of the longer-term supporting factors remain in place. Central bank diversification, concerns about fiscal sustainability, rising government debt and demand for assets without counterparty risk continue to underpin the strategic case for holding physical gold.

Despite some recent outflows, gold ETF holdings have remained relatively resilient in the face of the price slump, while leveraged futures traders have substantially reduced their exposure. Silver has also attracted renewed ETF demand in recent weeks despite continued price weakness, highlighting the divergence between longer-term investors and momentum-driven speculators.

Meanwhile, silver remains on course for another year of structural supply deficit, while platinum continues to face longer-term supply challenges, including geographically concentrated production and limited investment in new mining capacity.

These factors are unlikely to reverse a liquidity-driven selloff on their own, but they will matter once financial market conditions stabilise and attention returns to underlying supply and demand.

Across the precious metals sector, momentum indicators and deviations from longer-term moving averages highlight the increasingly stretched nature of the selloff.

Silver stands out, trading more than 37% below its 200-day moving average, followed by palladium at 33%, platinum at 27% and gold at 18%. Short-term relative strength indices (RSI) across the sector are hovering around or below 30, the level conventionally associated with oversold conditions.

Being oversold is not in itself a buy signal, and markets can remain oversold for considerably longer than investors anticipate. However, following a correction of this magnitude, the potential for a sharp countertrend rally is increasing, especially given the substantial reduction in speculative length.

In gold, Wednesday's hammer formation, following a strong rejection of the USD 3,427 low, offers a potential early indication of selling exhaustion. A daily close above USD 3,590 would help confirm the bullish reversal signal, potentially paving the way for a recovery towards USD 3,702, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the November selloff.

In silver, a similar pattern has emerged, with a daily close above USD 41.47 potentially signalling an improvement in technical sentiment. For both metals, however, a renewed break below Wednesday's respective lows would invalidate these immediate reversal signals.

The timing of the current selloff is particularly interesting given that precious metals are about to enter a historically favourable period of the year.

Gold has recorded positive December–January returns for 11 consecutive years, while silver and platinum have both risen in eight of the past ten periods. Even when excluding last year's exceptional gains, average returns over the preceding nine periods were approximately 5.1% for gold, 5.4% for silver and 5.1% for platinum.

Extending the analysis to 20 years reinforces the seasonal observation, with positive average two-month returns across all three metals.

Potential explanations include year-end position adjustments, fresh investment allocations in January, improving market liquidity and physical demand ahead of the Lunar New Year.

While the underlying drivers naturally differ from year to year, the persistence of positive returns across both time horizons makes this observation worth highlighting. Seasonality is not a standalone reason to buy, but following an unusually deep correction and substantial speculative liquidation, it adds another potentially supportive dimension to the outlook.

In the short term, the best chance of a rebound across precious metals may simply be that the selling has become excessive. With speculative length substantially reduced, a recovery could be amplified by short covering and, eventually, fresh long accumulation.

Whether such a rebound develops into something more sustainable will depend on the dollar, real yields, inflation and, above all, an easing of the prevailing dash for cash. A stabilisation in equity markets, without necessarily requiring a renewed AI-driven rally, could also help restore investors' appetite for precious metals.

History has taught us that gold has a habit of testing even the most committed relationships. First comes disappointment, then falling out of love, followed by serious thoughts of divorce. But just when you are ready to walk away, the old sparkle has a funny way of returning.