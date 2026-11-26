Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Gajendra Chauhan opposed the proposed release of Pakistani series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix, questioning why Pakistani content dealing with India's civilisation and culture should be broadcast in the nation. Pakistani series starring Fawad Khan has come under the radar of leading cine bodies of India, as they oppose the proposed release of the web show in India.

While talking to ANI, actor Gajendra Chauhan said, "An issue has resurfaced regarding a project titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, which is slated for release on Netflix. Netflix reaches the entire world. My point is: why should any Pakistani series that touches upon India's civilisation and culture be broadcast in India?" He added, "And we have just received news that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the Government of India have taken serious notice of this and have halted its broadcast. Still, if Netflix stubbornly insists on broadcasting it, I believe Netflix may have to pay damages, because the government will definitely take action."

Gajendra Chauhan also appealed to all the film-related associations in Mumbai, including those representing directors, producers, actors and camera professionals, to oppose the release. He called for strong "condemnation" and professional action against anyone violating the advisory, including barring them from working.

"Therefore, I appeal to all cinema-related associations in Mumbai—whether direction, producers, acting, or camera—all 32 of our associations, to oppose this. Going forward, anyone who violates that advisory should face fierce opposition, strong condemnation, and be barred from working," said Gajendra Chauhan. He added, "That is the only remedy. If the Government of India stands by you and wishes to work with you, then why a Pakistani series? Are we lacking in artists? Are we short of production houses? Do we lack subjects? We have all kinds of subjects here. Only those subjects that align with our civilisation and culture will receive permission here. But if an attempt is made to impose Pakistani civilisation and culture here, then most certainly the platform as well as the makers may have to face the consequences."

On Thursday, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked Netflix to ensure that content originating in Pakistan is not made available to subscribers in India, reiterating its May 8, 2025 advisory following complaints over the possible release of Pakistani web series 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' in the country, sources said. According to sources, the Ministry has asked the streaming platform to comply with the advisory and maintain the position it had communicated to the government in June last year. At the time, Netflix had informed the Ministry that it had not made any film or series originating in Pakistan available to subscribers in India. The government has now asked the platform to stand by that commitment. The latest communication follows several complaints and representations received by the Ministry regarding the possible availability of 'Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo' on Netflix in India. The Pakistani web series is reportedly scheduled to premiere on December 4, 2026. (ANI)