New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In a major step toward building indigenous, cutting-edge aerial defence for India's critical infrastructure, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi. The agreement establishes a structured framework between the CISF and IIT Delhi in the domain of drone and anti-drone technology. Core areas of cooperation include conducting specialised technical programmes to equip CISF personnel with advanced operational skills; jointly developing practical, indigenous technological solutions aligned with field requirements; identifying ground-level security challenges and translating them into actionable academic research; facilitating the exchange of research papers, technical ideas, and expert consultancy to stay ahead of evolving unmanned aerial threats.

The MoU was signed at the IIT Delhi campus by Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj S on behalf of the CISF, and Professor Rangan Banerjee, Director, IIT Delhi, in the presence of Professor Ashwini K Agarwal, Dean (R & D), IIT Delhi. Designated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as the nodal security agency for the aerial security of vital installations, the CISF is proactively studying its operational use cases and threat perceptions across the nation. Having recently restructured itself along functional sectoral lines, including dedicated verticals for the Airport, Port, Coal, and Power sectors, the CISF said it recognises that a one-size-fits-all approach is insufficient against modern drone threats. CISF said each sector demands distinct technological capabilities, such as airport sector requires high-precision detection and non-disruptive counter-drone measures to protect sensitive flight paths and crowded terminals. However, the port sector faces unique maritime and coastal aerial threat perceptions requiring specialised perimeter defence. Coal and power sectors demand wide-area surveillance, night-vision capabilities, and continuous monitoring across vast industrial terrains. Collaborating with premier research institutions enables the CISF to co-develop customised, practical security solutions tailored to the exact operational realities of each sector.

The pact with IIT Delhi marks the fifth major collaboration between the CISF and the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), significantly expanding the force's academic and technological footprint. Prior to this, the CISF signed key MoUs with IIT Ropar, which is focused on specialised cybersecurity and technology capabilities for critical aviation infrastructure. Another pact was signed with IIT Kanpur. It is a twin MoU covering cybersecurity training via C3iHub and a five-year collaboration to develop the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in drone and anti-drone technology at MPRTC Behror, Rajasthan. Similarly, an MoU was signed with IIT Madras (Pravartak) focusing on specialised technology and security training. However, the MoU with IIT Hyderabad (TiHAN) is focused on autonomous navigation, specialised drone training for NISA trainees, and technical support for countering aerial threats. (ANI)