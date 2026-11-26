New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur led women, child marriage survivors and residents of Delhi's Kusumpur Pahari in a torchlight procession and pledged to make India child marriage-free on the occasion of Constitution Day and the eve of the first International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage. According to a release, addressing the gathering, Savitri Thakur said,“The Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign launched in 2024 under PM Narendra Modi's leadership is showing results, and child marriage rates are falling. According to the National Family Health Survey, the rate of child marriage in the country stood at 47.4% in 2005-06, which has declined to 20.1% in 2023-24. This shows that India is on its way to being child marriage-free by 2030. Since 2024, the government has conducted more than 6.86 lakh awareness programmes, reaching 12.5 crore people. Details of more than 72,000 Child Marriage Prohibition Officers are available on the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat portal, of whom approximately 60,000 have been designated at the gram panchayat level. These efforts reflect the country's progress towards its resolve to make India child marriage-free.”

Around 2,000 women, children, survivors of child marriage and locals also lit diyas and participated in an awareness march organised by Just Rights for Children (JRC), India's largest civil society network working for the protection of children. Thakur administered an oath to the participants, pledging not to be involved in child marriage and to report any such cases to authorities. Just Rights for Children founder Bhuwan Ribhu and other prominent civil society members were also present on the occasion.“The government is making continuous efforts to protect children and ensure that every girl has the opportunity to fulfil her dreams. It launched the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao campaign in 2015, which has brought about significant change along with its initiatives like Mission Vatsalya, Mission Shakti, Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Samagra Shiksha, which are also helping secure girls' childhoods. But civil society organisations, community leaders and grassroots workers have a crucial role to play in this movement. Their dedication and efforts are essential to ensuring that the message against child marriage reaches every village, every household and every community across the country,” the Union minister added.

JRC founder Bhuwan Ribhu said,“The end of child marriage by 2030 is imminent, and the recognition of November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage marks a historic tipping point. Five years is an incredibly short period in the history of a practice that has existed since time immemorial, yet we have the opportunity to end it within this time. India has reduced child marriage prevalence by 10 per cent by 2026, demonstrating what political will, decisive government action, enforcement of the rule of law and collective social consciousness can achieve. The flame ignited by millions of women, children and survivors in India is today illuminating the world. Child marriage is child rape, and ending it is an imperative of justice. Every nation must now translate this collective resolve into decisive action to realise a Child Marriage Free World by 2030.” Bhuwan Ribhu had initiated the international call for a dedicated global day to end child marriage. In March 2026, during his address at the United Nations, he reiterated the call in the presence of international leaders. Subsequently, 84 nations, including India, sponsored the resolution, which the UNGA unanimously adopted on September 4, 2026, establishing November 27 as the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage, the release said. Just Rights for Children partners Association for Voluntary Action (AVA), India Child Protection (ICP), Bal Vikas Dhara, Prayas JAC, Koshi Lok Manch, Basic Foundation and Sahyog Care For You also participated in the event. (ANI)