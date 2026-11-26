Aptech Partners With CG Spectrum To Create International Learning Pathways For India's Creative Talent
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Melbourne, November 26, 2026: Aptech Limited, a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with CG Spectrum, an accredited Australian higher education institution to jointly create international learning pathways for Indias growing AVGC-XR talent ecosystem. Through this partnership, Aptech aims to make a globally benchmarked creative learning experience more accessible to students in India.
The partnership also comes at a time when AI and emerging technologies are reshaping content creation workflows across Gaming, Animation, VFX, Video and Digital Content, changing the capabilities increasingly expected from creative professionals.
For India based students, this partnership creates a Global Creative Career Pathway built around five key advantages:
Learn directly from global industry practitioners and gain exposure to current production practices and professional expectations.
Gain real-world industry exposure through industry-facing learning experiences and potential remote internship opportunities.
Build stronger, industry-ready portfolios through mentored capstone projects, structured reviews and international portfolio benchmarks.
Global Classroom model, a learning environment that connects students and industry mentors across more than 60 countries, powered by a network of 200+ international industry mentors from leading studios such as Disney, Pixar, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Industrial Light & Magic.
International Academic Progression Opportunities - eligible students may explore pathways to Australian-accredited higher education programmes offered by CG Spectrum Institute, subject to admission requirements.
The program offerings will be initially focussed on Game Art and Game Design, followed by advanced international progression opportunities across Animation, VFX and Game Development for existing students as well as new learners. The partnership with CG Spectrum represents a strategic step towards premiumising Aptechs creative education portfolio.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said, "India is entering an important phase in its creative economy journey. The opportunity ahead is not only to build a larger talent pool. Our partnership with CG Spectrum brings specialist international learning for our students and strengthens our ability to create international creative careers. India is rapidly emerging as a large talent base for creation of Digital and Gaming content for India and global market. Our alumni are becoming increasingly visible within international production ecosystems, contributing to complex global entertainment and game projects."
Mr. Ryan Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, CG Spectrum, said, "India represents a significant opportunity for the global creative economy, not only because of the scale of its emerging talent, but also because of its growing contribution to international creative industries. At CG Spectrum, our vision is to create a truly global classroom, where geography is no longer a barrier to accessing specialist education, experienced industry practitioners and international academic pathways. Aptechs established presence and deep understanding of the Indian market make it a natural strategic partner for us. Together, we see an opportunity to create meaningful pathways for Indian students to participate in the global creative economy."
Mr. Abir Aich, Executive Vice President, Products & Strategic Initiatives, Aptech Limited, said, "AI is redefining content creation workflows and raising the bar for creative talent. Our focus is to make students industry-ready within the programme itself through technology-led, AI-enabled learning and specialist tracks taught by experienced global industry experts. This brings current production practices, professional feedback and international standards directly into the learning journey, preparing students for the future of digital content creation across Gaming, Animation, VFX and emerging media."
For students, the proposition is clear: the opportunity to study in India while gaining access to global practitioners, professional industry exposure and international portfolio benchmarks preparing them for a global career.
ABOUT APTECH LIMITED:
Established in 1986, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions with four decades of experience in skill-based education.
Aptech has trained over 7.5 million learners worldwide and has a significant global presence across vocational and professional education. Its learning portfolio spans Media & Entertainment, Information Technology, Aviation & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Banking & Finance, Preschool Education and other skill-based domains.
Through its Individual Training and Enterprise businesses, Aptech works with students, professionals, universities, institutions, corporate and government organisations to build employability and workforce capabilities across sectors.
ABOUT CG SPECTRUM
CG Spectrum is a global creative education specialist in Games, Animation, Visual Effects and Digital Art, with an accredited Australian higher education institution.
Through its Global Classroom model, CG Spectrum connects students, universities and education partners with an international network of specialist faculty and experienced industry practitioners.
The partnership also comes at a time when AI and emerging technologies are reshaping content creation workflows across Gaming, Animation, VFX, Video and Digital Content, changing the capabilities increasingly expected from creative professionals.
For India based students, this partnership creates a Global Creative Career Pathway built around five key advantages:
Learn directly from global industry practitioners and gain exposure to current production practices and professional expectations.
Gain real-world industry exposure through industry-facing learning experiences and potential remote internship opportunities.
Build stronger, industry-ready portfolios through mentored capstone projects, structured reviews and international portfolio benchmarks.
Global Classroom model, a learning environment that connects students and industry mentors across more than 60 countries, powered by a network of 200+ international industry mentors from leading studios such as Disney, Pixar, Ubisoft, Electronic Arts and Industrial Light & Magic.
International Academic Progression Opportunities - eligible students may explore pathways to Australian-accredited higher education programmes offered by CG Spectrum Institute, subject to admission requirements.
The program offerings will be initially focussed on Game Art and Game Design, followed by advanced international progression opportunities across Animation, VFX and Game Development for existing students as well as new learners. The partnership with CG Spectrum represents a strategic step towards premiumising Aptechs creative education portfolio.
Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sandip Weling, Whole-time Director & Chief Business Officer, Global Retail, Aptech Limited, said, "India is entering an important phase in its creative economy journey. The opportunity ahead is not only to build a larger talent pool. Our partnership with CG Spectrum brings specialist international learning for our students and strengthens our ability to create international creative careers. India is rapidly emerging as a large talent base for creation of Digital and Gaming content for India and global market. Our alumni are becoming increasingly visible within international production ecosystems, contributing to complex global entertainment and game projects."
Mr. Ryan Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, CG Spectrum, said, "India represents a significant opportunity for the global creative economy, not only because of the scale of its emerging talent, but also because of its growing contribution to international creative industries. At CG Spectrum, our vision is to create a truly global classroom, where geography is no longer a barrier to accessing specialist education, experienced industry practitioners and international academic pathways. Aptechs established presence and deep understanding of the Indian market make it a natural strategic partner for us. Together, we see an opportunity to create meaningful pathways for Indian students to participate in the global creative economy."
Mr. Abir Aich, Executive Vice President, Products & Strategic Initiatives, Aptech Limited, said, "AI is redefining content creation workflows and raising the bar for creative talent. Our focus is to make students industry-ready within the programme itself through technology-led, AI-enabled learning and specialist tracks taught by experienced global industry experts. This brings current production practices, professional feedback and international standards directly into the learning journey, preparing students for the future of digital content creation across Gaming, Animation, VFX and emerging media."
For students, the proposition is clear: the opportunity to study in India while gaining access to global practitioners, professional industry exposure and international portfolio benchmarks preparing them for a global career.
ABOUT APTECH LIMITED:
Established in 1986, Aptech Limited is a pioneer in vocational training and global learning solutions with four decades of experience in skill-based education.
Aptech has trained over 7.5 million learners worldwide and has a significant global presence across vocational and professional education. Its learning portfolio spans Media & Entertainment, Information Technology, Aviation & Hospitality, Beauty & Wellness, Banking & Finance, Preschool Education and other skill-based domains.
Through its Individual Training and Enterprise businesses, Aptech works with students, professionals, universities, institutions, corporate and government organisations to build employability and workforce capabilities across sectors.
ABOUT CG SPECTRUM
CG Spectrum is a global creative education specialist in Games, Animation, Visual Effects and Digital Art, with an accredited Australian higher education institution.
Through its Global Classroom model, CG Spectrum connects students, universities and education partners with an international network of specialist faculty and experienced industry practitioners.
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