MENAFN - GetNews)"Custom pins made by Custom Pins Now, which now takes pin orders from 20 pieces."Custom Pins Now has lowered the minimum order on its custom lapel pins to 20 pieces, so small businesses, offices and clubs can order holiday party pins and year-end thank-you gifts sized to the team they have.

KAYSVILLE, UT - Nov. 26, 2026 - Most company swag ends up in a drawer or a donation bin. Pins can go the other way. When one Custom Pins Now customer began giving employees a large 2-inch custom pin at every Christmas party and summer picnic, the employees started collecting them. Each new design is now anticipated before the event, and the collections are proudly displayed.

Custom Pins Now (CPN), which designed the pins, has lowered the minimum order on its custom lapel pins to 20 pieces, so a team of any size can start the same kind of tradition this holiday season.

"A T-shirt gets worn out and a mug gets chipped, but a pin gets saved," said Bradley Fry, Owner of Custom Pins Now. "When each event has its own design, employees start looking forward to the next one. The pins become a timeline of their years with the company, a way of saying 'I was there.'"

Why 20 pieces matters for a small team

Many custom pin makers start at 50 or 100 pieces. Until this month, Custom Pins Now's published pin prices also started at 100. For a 15-person office, a church choir or a youth team, that meant paying for pins nobody would wear, or dropping the idea. A 20-piece order fits a department, a small staff or a volunteer crew, with a few left over for new hires.

Published prices from $11.49 a pin

The 20-piece tier covers all five of the company's pin styles: soft enamel, hard enamel, die struck, die cast and offset printed, in 13 sizes from half an inch to two inches. At 20 pieces, soft enamel, hard enamel, die struck and offset printed pins cost $11.49 each in every size. Twenty 2-inch hard enamel pins, the size from the Christmas party story, come to about $230. Die cast pins start at $11.99 each.

Prices are listed by size and quantity on the company's pricing page, not quoted on request. The quoted price covers the whole order apart from applicable taxes, with design and delivery to one address included. Purchase orders are accepted, and nonprofit, charity and military buyers receive a discount.

A pin for each holiday

Thanksgiving opens the season of thank-yous. A pin ordered over the holiday weekend can become the thank-you handed to staff and volunteers at the December party, and it will outlast the card that comes with it.

Christmas parties are where the tradition in the customer's story began. A dated party pin marks the year, and a new design each December gives people a reason to look forward to the next one.

New Year's brings kickoff meetings, first-day-back lunches and year-end service awards. A "2027" pin, or one marking a work anniversary or a company milestone, turns the first week of January into something people keep.

Ordering in time for December

Every order includes free design and a proof within four business hours. Customers can send a logo, a sketch or a photo of an old pin, see the finished design, and ask for changes at no cost. Nothing goes into production until the proof is approved. Enamel colors are matched to the Pantone Solid Coated system, and each pin is individually bagged with a rubber or butterfly clutch, ready to hand out.

Standard orders arrive about 14 business days after the proof is approved. A proof approved by Monday, November 30 puts pins in hand by about Friday, December 18, a week before Christmas. Approval by December 10 still lands pins before New Year's Eve. For later dates, rush production in 3 to 7 days is available on orders of 50 pieces or more, and rush orders that must finish in under 10 days are made in the USA.

Free design is available on every order through Custom Pins Now, including 20-piece orders.

About Custom Pins Now

Custom Pins Now designs and manufactures custom lapel pins, challenge coins, patches and promotional products for businesses, organizations, sports teams and events nationwide. Founded in 2018, the company has served thousands of customers.

Learn more at custompinsnow.