MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Majdi Harasis met on Thursday with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Head of Delegation in Jordan, Yann Fridez, and an accompanying delegation.

The meeting centered on expanding coordination between the military and the ICRC, particularly in humanitarian aid delivery, relief programs, and expertise exchange in international humanitarian law.

Harasis pointed to the ICRC's "vital role" in supporting communities affected by conflicts and disasters, hailing their continuous partnership across humanitarian fields.

Fridez commended the Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army for its sustained support of relief operations, noting the importance of continued joint efforts to achieve shared humanitarian goals.

//Petra// HA