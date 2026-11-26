MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Maj. Gen. Raqqad: King's care for military retirees, veterans reflects longstanding Hashemite tradition.

Maj. Gen. Ayasrah: Club's permanent headquarters embodies King's care for comrades-in-arms, appreciation of their service.

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi inaugurated Thursday the permanent headquarters of the Retired Military Officers Club in Amman's Rawnaq neighborhood, established under Royal directives to strengthen social ties among military retirees and veterans, honor their service and support their continued contributions to society.

The building was purchased, renovated, and furnished through a Royal initiative to provide the club, established in 1974, with a permanent headquarters after more than five decades of operating from various locations, including rented premises.

Issawi, who heads the committee overseeing the implementation of His Majesty King Abdullah II's initiatives, unveiled the inaugural plaque and toured the club's facilities, inspecting its equipment, renovation work and furnishings.

The initiative reflects the longstanding Hashemite tradition of honoring military retirees and veterans and the appreciation of His Majesty King Abdullah II, Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, for their service, sacrifices and contributions to safeguarding the Kingdom's security, stability and national assets.

The new headquarters provides a venue for social interaction, knowledge and experience sharing, and greater participation by military retirees in community activities, recognizing their national standing and continued service to Jordan and its institutions.

Speaking at the inauguration, retired Maj. Gen. Adnan Raqqad, director general of the Economic and Social Association of Retired Servicemen and Veterans, said His Majesty's care for military retirees and veterans reflects a longstanding Hashemite tradition of recognizing their service and sacrifices in the armed forces and security agencies.

He expressed military retirees' pride in the continued care extended to them by His Majesty King Abdullah II and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

Raqqad said the club, named after the neighborhood in which it is located, received a permanent headquarters through a Royal grant funded by the Royal Hashemite Court, providing comrades-in-arms with a gathering place to renew their bonds and exchange experiences acquired throughout their years of service.

He highlighted the social and cultural role of military retirees' clubs in strengthening camaraderie and enabling members to continue serving their communities, noting that retired military personnel carry the values of national belonging, discipline and dedication into civilian life.

Paying tribute to the nation's martyrs, Raqqad said Jordan draws its strength in confronting challenges from its Hashemite leadership, the resilience of its armed forces and security agencies, and the unity of its people and their solidarity with the leadership.

Club President retired Maj. Gen. Anwar Ayasrah said the Royal grant providing a permanent headquarters embodies His Majesty's care for his comrades-in-arms and appreciation of their contributions throughout their service in the armed forces and security agencies.

Reviewing the club's history since its establishment in 1974 as a gathering place for retired officers, Ayasrah said it had operated from several locations over five decades before the Royal grant fulfilled members' aspirations for a permanent headquarters in Rawnaq, where they can maintain the bonds of brotherhood and loyalty forged during their military service.

He stressed that military retirees' commitment to serving the nation extends beyond active duty, reaffirming, on behalf of his comrades-in-arms, their loyalty to His Majesty King Abdullah II and pride in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and security agencies.

With their accumulated expertise, extensive experience, and deeply rooted values of national belonging, discipline, and responsibility, military retirees constitute a valuable national asset and a source of support for the armed forces and security agencies. Their contributions extend across various spheres of public life, supporting national development and instilling the values of responsible citizenship and national belonging in future generations.

//Petra// AJ