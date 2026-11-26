MENAFN - UkrinForm) Establishing a drone-free zone along Poland's eastern border would help the country respond more effectively to aerial threats, but close cooperation with Ukraine on intelligence sharing is essential. This was stated in a comment to Ukrinform by Polish expert and former Commander of the Polish Armed Forces' Missile Forces and Artillery, General Jarosław Kraszewski.

Commenting on the possibility of Polish or allied forces intercepting Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory near the border with Poland, he stressed that, from a military and technical standpoint,“this is entirely feasible,” although such a decision also has a political dimension.

“This is a sensitive political issue. Russia would immediately exploit such a move for propaganda purposes, claiming that NATO is intervening in the war, even though the Alliance presents itself as purely defensive,” the general explained.

He believes that such measures could be based on agreements between Poland and Ukraine or between NATO and Ukraine. However, in his view, Moscow's propagandists would try to portray them as evidence of the Alliance's aggressive intentions and claim that Russia is justified in seeking to push NATO as far away from its borders as possible.

Kraszewski welcomed the announcement by Poland's Deputy Minister of National Defense, Cezary Tomczyk, that a no-fly zone would be introduced near the country's eastern border. In his opinion, the decision“is justified, although it could have been made earlier.”

He identified the exchange of information on Russian aerial objects between Ukraine and Poland as a key element of defense. According to him, Ukraine provides advance warnings of Russian attacks, giving the Polish military more time to respond. He described cooperation between Kyiv and Warsaw in this area as good. The Polish general stressed that a drone-free zone near the border should help minimize the risks to civilians from debris falling from intercepted missiles and drones.

could have intercepted Russian missiles, drones over Ukraine, but legal changes needed – ex-defens

At the same time, he acknowledged that European countries on NATO's eastern flank would find it difficult to provide Ukraine with the air defense systems it needs over the winter. In his view, countries not located in the immediate vicinity of the combat zone could help, including Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the United Kingdom.

Commenting on the violation of Polish airspace by Russian Kh-101 missiles on November 20, Kraszewski described it as a show of force by Russia. He also drew attention to the psychological and information warfare dimension of such actions.

“The Russians want to influence the hearts and minds of the Polish people and convince them that supporting Ukraine achieves nothing. In my view, this is particularly important to them,” said the former commander of the Polish Armed Forces' Missile Forces and Artillery.

He believes that Russia may once again stage armed provocations against Poland during the Christmas and New Year holidays, counting on European societies, including Polish society, to become less vigilant during the festive period.

“We can expect this intensification of Russian activity during the period from a week before Christmas until Epiphany (January 6 – ed.), when the festive atmosphere prevails and vigilance in Poland and other European societies tends to diminish,” Kraszewski said.

He believes that Poland and Ukraine should now deepen their military-industrial cooperation and jointly manufacture weapons for the needs of the Ukrainian front. The Polish general urged Warsaw and Kyiv to continue working together and not allow historical disputes or Russian disinformation to undermine ties between the two nations. He noted that expanding Ukraine's defense industry within the country itself is made more difficult by Russian strikes, so Poland could help establish production facilities and involve Ukrainian specialists in joint projects.

“Let us make use of Ukrainian knowledge and experience through economic initiatives in the defense industry. It is important that Ukrainians and Poles work together to manufacture as many weapons as possible and supply them to the Ukrainian front,” Kraszewski concluded.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Poland plans to establish a small no-fly zone near its eastern border to make it easier to identify and intercept aerial objects that violate Polish airspace.

Former Polish Minister of National Defense Janusz Onyszkiewicz told Ukrinform that Poland could consider shooting down Russian missiles and drones over Ukrainian territory if they are heading towards Polish airspace, but this would require resolving legal issues and establishing coordination with the Ukrainian side.