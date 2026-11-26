I am Doctor Nwachukwu, a graduate of Management and Entrepreneurship, at the University of the Western Cape, South Africa. I am a researcher focusing on entrepreneurship education, curriculum, pedagogy, mentorship, intergenerational poverty and economic mobility.

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