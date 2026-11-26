A vertebrate palaeontologist and palaeoartist. I am in my final year as a doctoral student at Genus: DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence in Palaeosciences, at the University of the Witwatersrand. This research forms part of my thesis focusing on the palaeobiology and systematics of sauropodomorph dinosaurs.

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