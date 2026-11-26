MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (NNN) -- Judiciary institutions must continue to uphold public trust amid growing challenges arising from public perceptions and technological advancements, said Malaysian Chief Justice Tun Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh.

He said judges must earn public confidence by delivering fair and right decisions instead of seeking public approval, while stressing that judicial independence is not a privilege.

He highlighted several emerging challenges facing the judiciary in today's environment, including the influence of the court of public opinion, capacity constraints, and the growing use of artificial intelligence (AI).

"Judgements are condemned or celebrated online before anyone has read the reasons.

"Independence can be lost dramatically or through a thousand small incentives if a judge hesitates before an unpopular ruling because of the reaction he or she anticipates," he said during a fireside chat session at the Global Rule of Law (GROL) 2026 Conference, here on Thursday.

Wan Ahmad Farid also warned that while technology such as AI can be used to assist judges in judicial institutions, it should not be allowed to think on their behalf.

"Submissions citing cases that simply do not exist, or what is called hallucinated advocacy are already appearing in courts around the world.

"None of these challenges are also uniquely to Malaysia," he concluded.

The two-day GROL Conference beginning Wednesday is part of the Singapore Judiciary's Bicentennial commemorations, marking 200 years since the promulgation of the Second Charter of Justice on Nov 27, 1826, which laid the foundation for Singapore's modern legal system.

--NNN