Pelican AI Corp.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:31 AM EST - Pelican AI Corp.: Announced that India's largest bank, a Fortune Global 500 institution, went live on Sunday, November 22, with an upgrade of its financial crime compliance platform, moving the platform's operating environment to a newer Red Hat Enterprise Linux release. The system has been stable since go-live. Pelican AI Corp. shares C are trading unchanged at $0.14.
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