Maxus Mining Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:44 AM EST - Maxus Mining Inc.: Announced the completion of a resource-focused technical study by Understood Mineral Resources Ltd. at the Company's Quarry Antimony Project in northern British Columbia. Maxus Mining Inc. shares C are trading unchanged at $0.25.
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