DPM Metals To Host Investor Day On December 8, 2026
The in-person event will begin with a networking breakfast at 8:45 a.m. EST, which will include an opportunity for attendees to view core samples from DPM's key exploration properties, including Brevene Porphyry South. Presentations by DPM's senior management team will commence at 9:30 a.m. EST.
Q&A sessions will follow the presentations, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with the Company leadership. DPM's management team will be hosting a lunch for in-person attendees.
Access the registration link
A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website at within two hours of the event's conclusion.
About DPM Metals Inc.
DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).
For further information please contact:
Jennifer Cameron
Director, Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 219-6177
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