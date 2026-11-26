MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“DPM” or“the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will host an investor day at 9:30 a.m. EST on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 in Toronto, Canada. The event will be in a hybrid format, offering participants the option to either attend in-person or participate via live video webcast.

The in-person event will begin with a networking breakfast at 8:45 a.m. EST, which will include an opportunity for attendees to view core samples from DPM's key exploration properties, including Brevene Porphyry South. Presentations by DPM's senior management team will commence at 9:30 a.m. EST.

Q&A sessions will follow the presentations, providing an opportunity for direct engagement with the Company leadership. DPM's management team will be hosting a lunch for in-person attendees.

Access the registration link

A replay of the event will be available on the Company's website at within two hours of the event's conclusion.

About DPM Metals Inc.

DPM Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based international gold mining company with operations and projects located in Bulgaria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Ecuador. Our strategic objective is to become a mid-tier precious metals company, which is based on sustainable, responsible and efficient gold production from our portfolio, the development of quality assets, and maintaining a strong financial position to support growth in mineral reserves and production through disciplined strategic transactions. This strategy creates a platform for robust growth to deliver above-average returns for our shareholders. DPM trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol: DPM) and the Australian Securities Exchange (symbol: DPM).

For further information please contact:

Jennifer Cameron

Director, Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 219-6177

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