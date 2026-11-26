KS, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --Regional Director of Giving at Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America, Jenni Jones Leads Philanthropy, Donor Partnerships, and Capital Campaigns That Strengthen Senior Living in KansasSalina, Kansas – Jenni Jones is the Regional Director of Giving for Presbyterian Manors of Mid-America (PMMA), a senior living organization based in Brookville, Kansas. She has built her career with PMMA since joining the company in 2016, and today she leads fundraising, philanthropy, and donor engagement efforts across several of its communities. Those communities include Salina Presbyterian Manor, Clay Center Presbyterian Manor, and Manor of the Plains in Dodge City. With 15 years of experience in senior living, Jenni brings both a fundraiser's instincts and a deep understanding of how these communities operate day to day.Before stepping into philanthropic leadership, Jenni gained a broad foundation in the industry through a series of operational roles. She worked in sales and marketing, served as an executive director, and later held the position of regional director of sales and marketing. That background now shapes the way she approaches giving, connecting donor support to the real needs of residents and staff. She earned a bachelor's degree in Biology from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas. She has also completed courses through the Kansas Leadership Center, participated in a Leadership Salina cohort, and earned a Certificate in the Principles and Techniques of Fundraising from the Indiana University Lilly Family School of Philanthropy.In her current role, Jenni oversees philanthropic initiatives that directly support seniors, including the Good Samaritan Fund, which provides support for seniors. She is also a strong advocate for employee scholarship programs, which invest in the people who care for residents every day. Alongside these efforts, she champions capital projects that strengthen the organization's long-term impact. Her leadership was instrumental in a transformational capital campaign that raised more than $11 million in under 22 months. That result reflects her skill in cultivating trust and building lasting relationships with donors, volunteers, and community partners.Jenni credits much of her success to her grandmother, who first inspired in her the joy of generosity. That early example continues to guide how she connects with residents and donors alike. She sees her work as helping others discover that same joy and find meaningful ways to leave a lasting legacy.Love, gratitude, and generosity sit at the heart of everything Jenni does. Her deep affection for PMMA's residents is what motivates her each morning. She feels grateful for the residents who came before her, those who live in the communities now, and those who are yet to come. Building genuine partnerships with nonprofits, businesses, civic organizations, and volunteers is central to how she lives out these values. In her view, true impact multiplies when a community comes together around a shared purpose.That conviction extends well beyond her job description. Jenni serves as Rotary Club President and sits on several boards dedicated to aging services and civic engagement. Through this service, she advocates for older adults, encourages volunteerism, and helps expand the reach of community partnerships across the region.Across every stage of her career, Jenni has shown a consistent commitment to service, partnership, and community. She has turned an inheritance of generosity into programs, campaigns, and relationships that make daily life better for seniors and the people who serve them. Through her leadership in philanthropy and her devotion to the residents she serves, Jenni Jones continues to show how gratitude and generosity can build communities that care for one another for generations.Learn More about Jenni Jones:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Jenni Jones, Turns a Lifelong Love of Generosity Into Lasting Support for Seniors & Their Communities News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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