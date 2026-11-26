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Specialists in drafting and scheduling urge project teams to treat drawing approvals as scheduled work, not paperwork.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A construction delay can start long before a crew falls behind on site. It can begin with a drawing that is late, incomplete, or out of step with other trades. Two firms, Watson Drafting and VTI Consultants, offer perspectives on the risk from the drafting desk and the project schedule.Shop drawings turn design intent into the detail needed to fabricate and install building components. Reviewers may need to check them before production starts. An error or unanswered question can send a drawing back for revision, which can then hold up material orders, fabrication, and installation.Warning One: Resolve Drawing Questions Before FabricationsA drawing problem is usually easier to fix on paper than in steel ductwork and millwork, said Tonny Guida of Watson Drafting. Teams should check dimensions, coordinate between trades, and flag missing information before submitting. Rushing an incomplete package would result in a delay.Watson Drafting provides shop drawing services along with CAD drafting, detailing, and BIM services. Its listed work spans structural, architectural, MEP, and facade disciplines. The company's website identifies fabricators, contractors, subcontractors, engineers, and architects among its clients.Warning Two: Put Drawing Approvals in the ScheduleIf the schedule shows installation but leaves out the approvals needed to get there, the team is missing part of the risk, said Jack Elliot of VTI Consultants. Drawing preparation, review, resubmission, fabrication, and delivery should be linked activities with realistic durations. That helps teams see when a late approval threatens a milestone.The Critical Path Method (CPM) maps how project activities depend on one another and shows which sequence drives the completion date.VTI Consultants offers CPM Scheduling Services for owners, contractors, subcontractors, and engineering firms, among others. Its offerings also include schedule delay analysis, time impact analysis, and construction claims consulting. The firm lists Primavera P6 and Microsoft Project among its scheduling tools.Five Checks for Project TeamThe following steps below cannot prevent every delay, but they can help teams spot drawing-related risks while there is still time to act.List required shop drawing submittals early, starting with long-lead items.Assign responsibility for preparing, reviewing, and revising each package.Allow time in the schedule for review and possible resubmission.Coordinate drawings across affected trades before releasing them for fabrication.Compare approval status with the current schedule at each update.About Watson DraftingWatson Drafting, based in Clearwater, Florida, provides CAD drafting, detailing, shop drawings, and BIM services.About VTI ConsultantsVTI Consultants, based in Winter Park, Florida, provides construction scheduling, construction management, and claims consulting services.Media ContactWatson Drafting:Tonny Guida...+1 (813) 491-1301VTI Consultants:Jack Elliot...+1 (813) 708-6333

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Construction Delays Often Begin With a Drawing: Warning from Two Industry Experts News Provided By Paradise Estimating November 26, 2026, 13:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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