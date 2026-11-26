Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Barry Faure, fresh after his arrival this morning in New Delhi to participate in the 25th Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Council of Ministers Meeting, held bilateral discussions this morning with India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar.

The two Ministers undertook a comprehensive review of the longstanding and close relations between Seychelles and India, with particular emphasis on the ongoing projects and initiatives being implemented following the two State Visits exchanged between the countries earlier this year.

These initiatives cover several important areas of cooperation, including the construction of a new hospital, maritime security, Artificial Intelligence (AI), TVET, social housing and other sectors aligned with Seychelles' national development priorities.

The discussions also explored new avenues for cooperation, notably in renewable energy, reflecting the shared ambition to further diversify and deepen the bilateral partnership.

As two longstanding partners in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles and India share a common interest in promoting a peaceful, stable, secure and prosperous Indian Ocean region.

The High Commissioner of Seychelles to India, Mrs. Lalatiana Accouche, was also present at the meeting.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Republic of Seychelles.