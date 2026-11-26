As thousands of people prepare to travel over the festive season, the Western Cape Government is offering free vehicle safety checks to help motorists travel safely and with peace of mind. The initiative will run from 2 to 9 December 2026 at participating vehicle testing centres across the province.



The free safety inspections are open to all vehicle owners and drivers, including public transport vehicles, scholar transport vehicles, private vehicles, light delivery vehicles, trucks and any other vehicles. Motorists are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity before embarking on festive season journeys.



The safety checks will be conducted between 8am and 3pm at participating vehicle testing centres and mobile testing units across the province, in partnership with municipalities.



The inspections are not full roadworthy tests, but practical safety assessments carried out by qualified vehicle examiners. The inspections will cover key vehicle safety components, including tyres, braking systems, lights, suspension, CV joints, exhaust systems, windscreen wipers and other critical safety elements.



Importantly, the inspections are entirely free and no fines will be issued for any defects identified during the safety check. Drivers will receive a printed report after the inspection indicating whether any components require attention, enabling them to address potential safety concerns before travelling.



The initiative forms part of the Western Cape Mobility Department's ongoing commitment to improve road safety and promote a culture of preventative vehicle maintenance, particularly during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.



Western Cape Mobility Department Chief Director for Traffic Management, Maxine Bezuidenhout, said "The festive season sees a significant increase in traffic volumes as families travel to holiday destinations, visit loved ones and attend year-end events We encourage every motorist, whether driving a private vehicle, public transport vehicle or commercial vehicle, to take advantage of our free safety checks before setting off on their journey this festive season."



Preventative vehicle maintenance remains one of the most effective ways to reduce breakdowns, prevent avoidable crashes and improve road safety. By identifying defects early, motorists can improve the safety and reliability of their vehicles before travelling during the festive season.



Free vehicle safety checks



Dates: 2–9 December 2026

Time: 8am – 3pm



Participating vehicle safety check centres



Gene Louw Traffic College, Brackenfell Boulevard, Brackenfell

Swartland Municipality, St Thomas Street, Malmesbury

Swartland Municipality, River Street, Moorreesburg

Hessequa Municipality, Mulder Street, Riversdale

Saldanha Bay Municipality, 12 Main Street, Vredenburg

Mobile Vehicle Testing Units (4 December 2026 only)

West Coast Mobile VTU, N7 Klawer Weighbridge

Swellendam Mobile VTU, N2 Swellendam Weighbridge Beaufort West Mobile VTU, N1 Beaufort West Weighbridge

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.