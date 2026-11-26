Venezuela's oil and gas sector has officially moved past regulatory reform and into active capital deployment, opening an immediate window for global industry players. With 61 definitive contracts already signed out of a 105-deal year-end target, the industry's focus has shifted squarely from negotiations to field execution.

Taking place in Caracas from February 22–25, Venezuela Energy Week (VEW) 2027 offers international companies a direct path into this fast-moving market. The event will bring global operators, suppliers and Venezuelan officials together to forge partnerships across the Orinoco Belt, Maracaibo Basin and offshore gas blocks.

Recent deal flow shows major operators moving fast to secure acreage, led by ExxonMobil's November evaluation pact across seven upstream areas and TotalEnergies' September re-entry agreement. Earlier in September, Chevron committed over $7 billion to reach 600,000 barrels per day (bpd); GeoPark signed a deal for the Bare block, backed by a planned $7 billion; and Eni took sole operatorship of Junín 5.

Operators are rapidly turning those signatures into physical field work to lift national output from 1.2 million bpd in September toward 1.5 million bpd by late 2027. Meanwhile, Shell, bp, XRG and UCC Oil and Gas are advancing the Loran offshore gas field, while Maurel&Prom and Repsol are running mature-field workovers.

Surging activity is sparking urgent demand for drilling rigs and infrastructure. Ensign Energy Services announced in November plans to expand its fleet from two to 15 rigs within two years. Tenaris is scaling from five to 18 rigs in 2027, alongside major November hiring drives by SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes.

Local firms are positioning themselves to capture this wave, highlighted by Venezuelan engineering firm Inelectra signing a November 4 alliance with Fluor Corporation. Domestic peer VEPICA has also teamed up with KBR and Baker Hughes on Shell's offshore gas projects, while local contractors gear up for civil works and U.S.-dollar supply chains.

International companies are actively seeking vetted local partners to navigate procurement and midstream upgrades, such as Baker Hughes, Lindsayca and Fulcrum LNG's October gas pipeline and LNG alliance. In the wake of this massive momentum for the country, VEW 2027 stands as the premier forum to facilitate partnerships and secure the capital needed to drive a surge in energy market activity.

Organized by Energy Capital&Power and taking place under the patronage of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, PDVSA and the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Venezuela Energy Week 2027 will convene in Caracas on February 22–25. To register, visit .

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.