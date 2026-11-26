The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) achieved 89% of its annual targets and received a clean audit outcome for the sixth year in a row, the DSTI told Parliament yesterday.

In the first year of the Department's new five-year strategic cycle, it spent 99,7% of its R9.4 billion budget while working to make sure that science reaches communities that have been left behind for too long.

Most of that money went to science councils, research infrastructure and the development of researchers and students.

Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina led the Department's presentation of its 2025/26 Annual Report to the Select Committee on Education, Sciences and Creative Industries in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). It is the Department's first annual report under the new five-year strategic plan of the current administration.

The Deputy Minister told committee members that much of the year's work went into strengthening successful programmes and refining others so that they match the priorities of the Decadal Plan more closely.

The Department also set out to speed up transformation across the sector, guided by the first National System of Innovation (NSI) Transformation Summit, held in March 2025. Dr Gina said the Department works from a multi-dimensional framework designed to get the most out of every investment and to drive broad-based social and economic transformation.

"In addition to a continued strong focus on demographic transformation of the researcher and innovation community and the beneficiaries of DSTI investment, a specific dimension prioritised is supporting spatial transformation to reverse the apartheid legacy of significant under-investment in science, technology and innovation (ST&I) capabilities in rural areas and former homelands," said Dr Gina.

People remained at the centre of the Department's investment. During the year, 1 976 PhD students received bursaries; 86% of them were black, and 59% were women. Another 4 273 students earlier in the postgraduate pipeline were also funded. In addition, 3 355 researchers received research grants, including 708 black female emerging researchers.

The report shows that this commitment to spatial transformation is already visible in the provinces. A total of 730 black emerging farmers in more than 40 districts, across all nine provinces, benefited from technology and innovation support. That is more than double the target of 300.

In the Eastern Cape, smallholder farmers in Mthatha were shown how a digital tool, the South African System of Systems for Agriculture Modernisation (SASSAM), turns climate, soil and satellite data into simple reports they can use to plan their crops.

The tool is now being extended to 11 districts and 10 crop types in KwaZulu-Natal. In Peddie, also in the Eastern Cape, the Department demonstrated biodegradable mulch films that help farmers cut plastic pollution and improve their soil.

Support reached far beyond university campuses. The Department also supported 20 living labs and similar local facilities to grow innovation in rural and township communities.

Through its Regional Innovation Support Programme, networking platforms are running in places such as Blouberg, Dimbaza, Botshabelo and Ndwedwe, and about 800 local innovators and small technology businesses took part in 34 training programmes and innovation challenges.

In Diepsloot, Gauteng, automated refill stations now let households buy cooking oil, maize meal, sugar and cleaning products in their own containers, which saves families money and cuts plastic waste.

The Department also used South Africa's G20 process last year to showcase what the country's institutions can do. It hosted two successful preparatory meetings of the G20 Science and Innovation track at the University of the Free State and the University of Mpumalanga. Dr Gina said active communication around both meetings helped highlight local capabilities and the work these universities are doing.

The Research Development and Support Branch continues to build on past successes through science missions such as Astronomy, Global Change and Marine Sciences.

In the Northern Cape, the SKA-Mid telescope recorded its first signals, known as "first fringes", in January 2026. For the first time, MeerKAT was linked to the European VLBI Network, a network of radio telescopes, to produce detailed images of plasma jets from a supermassive black hole.

Astronomy is also creating jobs and income for local people: astro-tourism guides in the Northern and Western Cape are being trained, and Limpopo's Lapalala Wilderness was declared an International Dark Sky Park in September 2025, raising the province's profile for conservation-led tourism.

Under the Global Change mission, Centres for Global Change have been set up at eight rural-based and historically disadvantaged universities. These centres support provincial governments, municipalities, small-scale farmers, schools and local businesses. Large-scale investments and programmes, including postgraduate development, are also spread across the country.

The Department is also giving priority to the District Development Model (DDM) and has deployed a DDM champion in each district. These champions will get to know each district's development priorities and help mobilise support where science, technology and innovation can make a difference.

During the year under review, the Department supported eight district municipalities with practical solutions to improve basic service delivery and local economic development.

Dr Gina said a geographic information system (GIS), which the DSTI introduced a few years ago, keeps strengthening this work. Going forward, the system will support the DDM champions and help the Department track its geographic footprint more accurately.

It will also help identify where the Department can do better over the rest of the five-year cycle. She said the Department was working with provinces to identify how we can strengthen ST&I capabilities.

“We are confident that today's engagement will provide useful insights on opportunities that need to be pursued by the DSTI over the remaining term of the current administration.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of South African Government.