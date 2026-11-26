Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at Ittihadiya Palace after receiving him at Cairo International Airport.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the official reception included the playing of the national anthems of the State of Qatar and the Arab Republic of Egypt, as well as an inspection of the guard of honor. This was followed by a commemorative photograph of the President and the Amir of Qatar, after which the two leaders held talks.

President El-Sisi welcomed Sheikh Tamim's visit to Egypt and highlighted the continuous development in bilateral relations across various fields, as well as the close coordination and consultation between the two countries on issues of mutual interest. The President emphasized the importance of further strengthening the economic partnership by increasing trade, expanding investment cooperation, and enhancing collaboration in the energy sector and other areas of common interest.

The Amir of Qatar expressed his deep appreciation for the warm reception and generous hospitality he received and underscored the profound close ties that unite both countries and their peoples. Sheikh Tamim emphasized the importance of further advancing bilateral cooperation across various fields to serve mutual interests. Furthermore, His Highness welcomed the growing economic ties with Egypt, stressing the importance of building upon the achievements already attained and continuing the progress of this partnership.

Talks covered regional developments and joint efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions and enhancing regional stability. The two leaders underscored the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to prioritize political solutions and dialogue, and to prevent the expansion of the conflict—given the grave repercussions such an escalation could have on the security and stability of the region and the world at large. In this context, the President reaffirmed Egypt's full support for the security of the Qatar and all other Arab Gulf states, stressing that the security of the Gulf is integral to Egypt's national security.

Talks also focused on the latest developments regarding the Palestinian issue. The President outlined Egypt's intensive efforts to implement the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, commending the close coordination with Qatar in this regard. The President underscored that all parties must adhere to the implementation of the agreement, ensure the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, and begin without delay the execution of early recovery and reconstruction programs.

President El-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuing efforts toward a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as the only path to achieving a just and lasting peace and stability in the Middle East. Both sides agreed to further intensify political consultation and coordination in the coming period.

At the conclusion of the talks, President El-Sisi hosted a luncheon in honor of the Amir of the State of Qatar and his accompanying delegation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt.