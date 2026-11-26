Uzbekistan, Afoco, South Korea's KT&G Sign $350,000 Forest Restoration Deal
According to Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change, the project will focus on restoring degraded land, establishing forest plantations, promoting sustainable forest resource management, combating desertification and conserving biodiversity.
Additionally, the agreement provides for the exchange of international expertise, the introduction of modern technologies and training programs to improve the professional skills of specialists in the environmental sector.
Moreover, the parties plan to strengthen cooperation between government agencies, international organizations and private companies in implementing environmental initiatives.
Cooperation between Uzbekistan and AFoCO has expanded in recent years. During a visit by the chairman of Uzbekistan's National Committee on Ecology and Climate Change to South Korea in September 2026, the sides discussed forest restoration, measures to combat desertification and joint environmental projects.
Following those talks, they outlined plans to implement the Green Globe Project Uzbekistan Pine Forest in the Fergana region in 2027–2029.
To mark the agreement, the parties took part in a symbolic tree-planting event at Green University in Uzbekistan.
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