WI, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --President and CEO of Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc. and Senior Program Leader in Aerospace and Defense Helps Organizations Stabilize Performance, Restore Alignment, and Scale With ClarityJohnson Creek, Wisconsin – Danielle Joleigh Bennett is a Franchise Broker, Executive Leadership Strategist, and the President, CEO, and Founder of Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc., a multi-brand organization dedicated to leadership transformation, systems optimization, and business acceleration. A U.S. Navy Veteran, PMP-certified program leader, speaker, and author of Leadership Voltage, she is known for a human-centered approach that helps organizations stabilize performance, restore alignment, and grow with intention. Her work blends executive consulting, defense and aerospace leadership, and coaching frameworks designed to strengthen both organizational systems and human performance. Recognized as an Honored Listee by Marquis Who's Who, she has also received the Global Transformational Leadership Award, a milestone she celebrates on her profile.Danielle's path into leadership began with service. Three and a half years after watching the events of September 11, 2001, as a fifteen-year-old, she joined the United States Navy, where she served fourteen years, including five deployments, as a Supply Corps officer before being medically retired in 2018. Today, in her full-time professional role, she serves as a Senior Program Leader in the aerospace and defense sector, where she owns and manages a complex product line in astronautics. She brings extensive experience in program management, P&L ownership, and large-scale defense contracting, having led multimillion-dollar initiatives across engineering development, supply chain integration, and strategic growth. Since 2019 she has also worked as a consultant in defense and business strategy, and in 2025 she formally established Radiant Legacy Collective, Inc. to unite her leadership, coaching, and entrepreneurial ventures under a single legacy-driven platform. Through Franchise Voltage, she helps aspiring business owners explore franchise ownership through education, structured discovery, and informed decision-making.Her academic preparation is as broad as her career. Danielle holds a Master of Science in Logistics, Materials, and Supply Chain Management from the University of Maryland Global Campus, a Bachelor of Science in Management with an Accountancy major and minors in MIS and Naval Science from Miami University, and an Associate of Arts in Financial Services from the University of Phoenix. She has added graduate certificates in Organizational Change Leadership, Organizational Leadership and Strategy, and Crisis, Emergency, and Disaster Management. She is also a Project Management Professional, an Everything DiSC Certified Practitioner, and holds credentials in Acquisition and Contracting Level 2 and Program Management.Danielle attributes her success to failure and adversity, which she sees as gateways to the next level of growth. She has learned to reframe a setback as an opportunity for improvement. Persistence through rejection and obstacles, joined with a deep desire to help others overcome their own challenges, keeps her focused on long-term progress. The best career advice she has received came from two mentors. A military supervisor taught her that people sometimes need to experience failure for real learning and resilience to take hold, and a professor in her master's program stressed that feedback is a gift whose value depends on how it is received, applied, and used to grow. Both lessons continue to shape how she leads and learns.For young women entering her industry, Danielle's counsel is to recognize that what they bring to the table is expertise, insight, and a valuable perspective rather than mere opinion. She encourages them not to be talked over or dismissed, and to stand confidently in their knowledge and contributions. Thoughtful, engaging questions, she notes, can steer conversations and demonstrate leadership, since asking the right question is often more powerful than having every answer. Her own reflection on leadership adds that being first means having no playbook, and that the loneliness of that position is not a sign of a wrong choice but the cost of going first.Looking at her field, Danielle sees a growing need for stronger leadership development, training, and clear career pathways, as many workplaces become less connected. That same gap opens important opportunities to reimagine how organizations support and engage their people. She points to the promise of more flexible work models, human-centered leadership, efforts to address workplace inequities, and cultures that value employees as whole individuals rather than roles or outputs. Her articles on Influential Women explore these themes through her Success Development philosophy and her Triadic Balance framework.Her values rest on a human-first approach that meets people where they are with empathy and respect. Danielle places strong emphasis on integrity, especially when no one is watching, and on the courage to be authentic without letting the fears or limitations of others define her path. Faith serves as a guiding principle, and while she strives to live a principled life, she openly accepts that she is not perfect. Her disciplined routine begins around 4:00 AM, when she reviews priorities before turning to family. Inspired by John Maxwell's“15-Minute Miracle,” she structures her day in 15-minute increments so she can remain present across every commitment.Beyond her executive and consulting work, Danielle is raising four children, coaches athletes in softball, and volunteers with BPOE. She is an active member of the Wisconsin Veterans Chamber of Commerce, the Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, BNI, the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce, and Veterans in Business. Through writing and speaking, she continues to advance her passion for leadership development.From a submarine wardroom to the astronautics sector and the founding of her own company, Danielle has built a career on the belief that sustainable growth starts with developing the people responsible for leading it. Through her leadership, mentorship, and service, Danielle Joleigh Bennett continues to show that adversity, met with integrity and purpose, can become the foundation of a meaningful legacy.Learn More about Danielle Joleigh Bennett:Through her Influential Women profile: or through Danielle Joleigh Bennett,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Danielle Joleigh Bennett Turns Navy Leadership, Adversity, And Strategy Into A Legacy Of Growth News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 13:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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