NJ, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Managing Partner and Founder of Merced Group Consulting, Farida Brings More Than Two Decades of HR Leadership to Small Businesses, Celebrations, and Community ServiceFair Lawn, New Jersey – Farida Mercedes is an HR executive and consultant with more than two decades of experience building the human systems that help organizations and people thrive. As Managing Partner and Founder of Merced Group Consulting, she partners with small businesses to shape company culture, develop HR policy, and elevate the employee experience. She also guides entrepreneurs on how to integrate AI tools so they can work smarter and grow faster. Her work reflects a conviction that both workplaces and life's biggest moments deserve to be thoughtful and intentional.Farida began her career at L'Oréal, where she rose to Assistant Vice President of Human Resources. In that role, she oversaw a $16 million salary budget and partnered with leadership teams across more than 160 employees on recruitment, retention, succession planning, and employee relations. During the pandemic, she left the corporate world to launch her own venture, founding Merced Group Corp, a portfolio of people-centered businesses. Alongside her consulting practice, she serves as Co-Founder and Managing Director of Merced Manor, an intimate celebration venue in Ringwood, New Jersey. There, she curates personalized events and vendor partnerships for clients marking life's milestones.Farida holds a BA in Industrial Psychology from Baruch College and attended Stony Brook University. She is a certified executive coach through the International Coaching Federation and has also earned a certificate from William Paterson University. She is an active member of the New Jersey Chamber of Commerce and the Small Business Association of New Jersey, connecting her to the wider business community she serves. These affiliations keep her close to the challenges and goals of the entrepreneurs she advises.Farida attributes her success to resilience, a quality that has carried her through some of the most demanding periods of her HR career. In her view, the most valuable lessons have come not from a classroom but from hands-on experience, working directly with different companies and navigating difficult conversations on-site. Her degree and ICF certification gave her a strong foundation. Still, it is the real-world application of that knowledge within organizations that she credits with truly driving her achievements.For young women entering human resources, Farida recommends beginning with a clear understanding of their own strengths. From there, she encourages them to take small, deliberate steps toward bigger goals instead of trying to accomplish everything at once. She reminds them that progress does not have to be perfect to count. Moving forward with imperfect action, in a way that builds confidence, is what matters most.Farida sees a persistent challenge in the way HR is often misunderstood as simple paperwork. In reality, she describes it as a people-first profession that supports employees while balancing their advocacy with the needs of the business. Many small organizations, she notes, still underestimate how essential HR truly is. Looking ahead, she does not see AI replacing the profession, because the work requires human connection, empathy, and judgment that technology cannot replicate.Consistency, organization, proactivity, and grace are the values that guide Farida most. As a mother, wife, daughter, and business owner, she relies on staying consistent and proactive, anticipating the needs of the people around her, to balance her many responsibilities. Equally important to her is extending grace to herself, knowing that growth is not always a straight line.Beyond her professional ventures, Farida is deeply committed to community service. In 2020, she founded the nonprofit Little Citizens to give young children opportunities to give back. The organization runs annual backpack and costume drives that have earned recognition from the City of Newark. Through this work, she passes her belief in intentional service on to the next generation.Whether she is strengthening a small company's culture, creating space for a family celebration, or helping children contribute to their neighborhoods, Farida brings the same care and purpose to every endeavor. Her career shows how deep HR expertise can be carried into entrepreneurship and community life alike. The enduring impact of Farida Mercedes lies in her belief that people, in every setting, deserve thoughtful and intentional support.Learn More about Farida Mercedes:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women: Farida Mercedes, Builds People-Centered Businesses That Help Organizations and Communities Thrive News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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