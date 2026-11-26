GA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / --As Vice President of Revenue Cycle Patient Access and Utilization Management at Emory Healthcare, Sharina Leads With Teamwork, Integrity, and a Focus on PatientsDecatur, Georgia – Sharina M. Covington is a healthcare executive who serves as Vice President of Revenue Cycle Patient Access and Utilization Management at Emory Healthcare. Her career spans nearly three decades, beginning in 1996 as an emergency department supervisor. From there, she advanced steadily through management and executive leadership, serving as Director of Patient Access, Director of Patient Access and Centralized Scheduling, Corporate Director of Revenue Cycle, and Vice President of Revenue Cycle-Patient Access before expanding into her current role. Along the way, Sharina has built deep expertise in revenue cycle operations, centralized scheduling, financial clearance, utilization management, and healthcare administration.Sharina has played an important role in strengthening front-end revenue cycle operations, identifying strategic opportunities, supporting organizational growth, and guiding teams through major initiatives such as Epic, several AI implementations, automation, and Patient Centered Innovation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology with a minor in Chemistry from UNC Greensboro and later pursued healthcare administration and management studies at ECPI University. A member of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), she remains committed to professional development and healthcare leadership. Her leadership approach emphasizes collaboration, accountability, communication, and strategic planning.Sharina attributes her success to being driven, dedicated, a visionary, inclusive, empowering and being a trusted Revenue Cycle advisor. When she wants to go beyond her reach, she will challenge herself to find a solution and think outside the box. Networking has also been central to her growth, since every healthcare system faces similar challenges. As a natural extrovert who enjoys meeting new connections, listening, and observing, she has found that these habits help her stay innovative and forward-thinking.The best career advice Sharina has received was to always“Success is not defined by a single approach, but by our ability to identify the most effective path forward”. The quote has allowed her to be strategic and forward-thinking. Understanding that change management is inevitable so we must always be prepared for a shift at any moment.To young women entering healthcare, Sharina offers encouragement rooted in self-knowledge. She urges them to know who they are, to love who they are, and to refuse to let anyone define what they cannot do. She also advises them to think innovatively and to present themselves professionally, which allows them to earn the respect they deserve. Stand out in the room without being loud and always have a presence.Sharina sees payer behavior and denial reduction as some of the biggest challenges in her field, from pressing insurance companies to cover needed services to fighting denials and securing prior authorizations. In Georgia, many patients lost Medicaid and marketplace coverage as of January 1st, and making sure they continue to receive treatment without insurance has become a major priority. The values that guide her work and personal life are trust, communication, accountability, thoughtful planning, and a strategic view of next moves. For Sharina, integrity encompasses all of them.Through decades of steady leadership, Sharina has shown how strong teams and sound operations can improve both the patient experience and organizational performance. Her commitment to continuous learning and genuine collaboration continues to shape the people and systems around her. The legacy of Sharina M. Covington is one of integrity in action, ensuring that patients can reach the care they need.Learn More about Sharina M. Covington:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Features Sharina M. Covington: Strengthening Patient Access And Revenue Cycle Leadership In Healthcare News Provided By Influential Women November 26, 2026, 13:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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